Charlton manager Ben Garner issues plea to supporters

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has said any criticism of the club should be aimed towards him after the Addicks fell to a defeat against Barnsley on Saturday.

Charlton are now six without a win after the 3-1 defeat in Yorkshire at the weekend, leaving many supporters frustrated at their teams poor form.

Garner’s side missed a number of decent chances in the first half and were made to pay when Josh Benson rifled from 35 yards out before Devante Cole weaved into the Charlton box to square it for James Norwood.

Cole added his name to the scoresheet as he was given the freedom of the Addicks penalty area 15 minutes from time, capping a miserable afternoon, despite a late consolation from Jack Payne.

The result meant Garner’s side dropped down to 16th in League One, with the former Swindon manager taking responsibility for the poor form, telling London News Online: “I don’t think that should be on [the players]. That responsibility is on me. Any criticism, any abuse – that should come my way.

“Let the players get on with it and turn it around. That’s what I want from them. I’m out here and taking responsibility.”

The poor form has led to many supporters grow frustrated, but that isn’t stopping Garner from giving up, as he added: “I’ll keep working, I’ll keep fighting. We have to try and turn this around.

“This isn’t anything new, this is a long period at this football club. I’m not shirking responsibility, sine I’ve walked through the door, that’s on me.

“But we have to turn the corner. We have to start looking forwards as a football club. We have to start building and giving these supporters what they deserve.”

Next up for Garner and his Charlton side is the visit of another team enduring a below par start to the season, as Oxford United make the trip to The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Garner could find himself at the mercy of an ambitious owner who has not had the most productive spells since taking over the club.

Several managers have been and gone from the dug out at The Valley and club legend Johnnie Jackson was the latest victim to the high expectation set by the ownership in the summer.

Garner may well enter a pivotal time in his Charlton career over the next few games as they look to turn their poor form around.