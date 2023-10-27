Highlights Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Chelsea and Brentford ahead of the January transfer window.

Leaburn has already made a significant impact for Charlton, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists in 50 appearances.

The striker's current contract with Charlton runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn looks as though he could be a man in demand come the January transfer window.

That's after a report from The Daily Mail claimed that two Premier League clubs are monitoring the Addicks forward, before the market reopens at the turn of the year.

How has Leaburn's career gone so far?

Having come through the academy ranks at Charlton, Leaburn is now making a significant impression for the club at senior level.

The 19-year-old has already scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 50 first-team appearances in all competitions for Charlton.

Miles Leaburn's Charlton career so far - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 6 1 2022/23 40 13 3 As of 27th October 2023

Those latest contributions, have helped the club to 13th place in the current League One standings as things stand.

But with the January transfer window now moving onto the horizon, it seems as though Leaburn is starting to attract some considerable attention from even further up the football pyramid.

Who is interested in Leaburn?

According to this latest update, Premier League duo Chelsea - where Leaburn was previously on the books as a youth player before joining Charlton - and Brentford, are both taking an interest in the striker ahead of January.

It is thought that both clubs are monitoring the progress of Leaburn, as they consider moves for the striker at the turn of the year, to boost their attacking options.

For their part, Charlton are said to be bracing themselves for offers to be made for Leaburn in January, although they will likely be keen not to lose the forward.

Back in the summer, it is reported that the League One side rejected a £3million offer from a club in the Bundesliga for the signing of Leaburn.

Indeed, there are still around two years remaining on the teenager's current contract with Charlton, securing his future at The Valley until the end of the 2024/25 season.

That of course, means that the Addicks will be under no huge pressure to sell Leaburn in the January transfer window, even if the likes of Chelsea and Brentford do come calling.

How has this season gone for Charlton so far?

It has been a mixed campaign for Charlton to date, with a slow start to the campaign already seeing them sack manager Dean Holden, replacing him with Michael Appleton.

The Addicks have so far won five of their 13 league games this season, meaning they are 13th in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-off places as things stand.

Would Leaburn be a good signing for Chelsea or Brentford?

You do get the feeling that the Charlton striker could be a more than useful addition for one of these two clubs.

Chelsea have struggled for goals from attack in recent times, while the uncertain future of Ivan Toney means Brentford may soon need to boost their firepower as well.

As a result, a player such as Leaburn who is already making a considerable impact in front of goal at such a young age, could be a big asset for one of these clubs in the years to come.

However, given the stage and level he is currently playing at, and the extent of the step-up he would be making with a move such as this, it would be a lot of pressure to expect an immediate impact from him, which could make this a deal that is more done with an eye on the future.