Charlton Athletic got their League One promotion push off to a winning start as they beat third tier new arrivals Leyton Orient 1-0 in their 2023/24 opener at The Valley courtesy of George Dobson's goal on the eve of halftime.

Dobson arrived in the box at the perfect time to convert Corey Blackett-Taylor's cross after the wide man had, not for the first or last time, left the defender in his wake.

It was not a perfect performance from the hosts but there were plenty of positives for Dean Holden's side, who will have increased belief in their chances of challenging at the top of League One.

As for Orient, a losing start to the new campaign is far from ideal but there were promising signs that they're not out of their depth at this level after eight seasons away.

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient

It was hard not to feel a sense of injustice that the start of the 2023/24 League One campaign, on the first weekend of August, came under soggy skies but while the weather was disappointing, the opening stages of the all-London clash at The Valley was anything but.

Holden put faith in youth, starting three teenagers and seven academy graduates while leaving the majority of his summer arrivals on the bench, but it was marquee signing Alfie May that caught the eye in the first quarter of an hour - seeing a clever volley parried by Sol Brynn and then curling a free-kick just wide of the post.

Orient threatened as well and were not afraid to get numbers forward when they got the chance - mostly in transition or from set-pieces - and their best opportunity of the half fell to Theo Archibald just before the half hour.

A slick passing move allowed the visitors to bypass Charlton's midfield before Ruel Sotirou picked out Archibald, who drove into the box from the right and curled an effort toward the far corner, which Ashley Maynard-Brewer got down well to keep out.

That chance was a reflection of Orient's growing stature in the game as the half wore on but they would head into the break a goal behind due to Dobson's opener on the eve of halftime.

Blackett-Taylor had been a constant nuisance for the O's on the left flank and skipped past Rob Hunt with ease before firing in a low cross for the Addicks skipper to convert from close range after a dart into the box.

The sun cracked through the clouds as the second half got underway with Charlton clearly buoyed with the confidence that an opening goal so often provides.

It was the scorer that nearly created their second 10 minutes after the restart, winning the ball in midfield and surging forward before picking out Tyreece Campbell but the youngster's wild strike never looked like hitting the target.

Richie Wellens' side weren't going away, however, and a marauding run from Tom James saw the defender's effort deflected over the bar with the subsequent corner well defended.

The Addicks were certainly not having things all their own way so it was no surprise to see Holden turn to Ipswich Town loanee Panutche Camara after 75 minutes. Camara replaced Anderson in midfield and sent Campbell through on goal within seconds of his introduction but Brynn was equal to it and did well to deny Blackett-Taylor from close range moments later.

Maynard-Brewer had been made to work much less than his counterpart in the second half and with time running out, Wellens opted for a triple change in a bid to turn the tide - throwing on Jordan Brown, Ethan Galbraith, and Jordan Graham.

But, due in no small part to the work of Camara and a key save from Maynard-Brewer, the visitors were kept out as Charlton navigated the seven minutes of stoppage time coolly to confirm their winning start to the new campaign.

The Ipswich loanee nearly capped off his impressive cameo with a goal, side-footing wide after Fraser had forced a save, but even so his introduction was one of many positives for Holden's men on the opening weekend. Tougher tests to come but there is a growing confidence that this could be the start of something special.

FULL TIME: CHARLTON ATHLETIC 1-0 LEYTON ORIENT (attendance 18,512)