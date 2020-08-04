Report reveals support as Charlton weigh up legal challenge over Sheff Wed points deduction

Charlton have eight or nine clubs supporting them ahead of a potential legal challenge over Sheffield Wednesday’s points deduction not coming into play until next season, according to BBC Sport.

The Addicks are heading down to League One for 20/21, whilst the Owls are remaining in the second tier, but will start on -12 next year thanks to an EFL charge over breaches of financial rules.

For Charlton, then, that deferral of deduction has meant that they are going down and the Owls are staying up, and the Addicks are weighing up whether to launch a legal bid to ask why the points were not taking away from the Owls’ 19/20 tally.

According to the BBC, the Addicks have contacted other clubs to assess whether there’d be support for a legal challenge and a source close to Athletic revealed that eight or nine sides would be behind them.

The Verdict

You can understand Charlton’s grievances.

Wednesday have been handed a points deduction but pushing it back to next season leaves the Addicks in League One, which is particularly intriguing when the investigation started many, many months ago.

Whether they launch a legal bid remains to be seen, though, as they also still have their own ownership issues to try and sort out right now.