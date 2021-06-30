Charlton in pole position to sign 26-year-old attracting Championship interest

Charlton Athletic are leading the race to sign striker Paul Mullin, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mullin scored 32 goals last season to fire Cambridge to promotion from League One, but is now a free agent after rejecting the offer of a new deal at The Abbey Stadium.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Blackburn Rovers have placed Mullin on a list of potential summer targets, while fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Preston are also among those to have been linked with the 26-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though Mullin could be set for a League One move this summer.

According to this latest update, Charlton are now leading the race to complete a deal for the striker.

It is thought that the Addicks have made an approach to sign Mullin, which has put them in pole position to complete a deal for the 26-year-old.

Charlton have already completed two signings this summer. Striker Jayden Stockley has made his loan move from Preston permanent, while goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has joined on a free transfer from Portsmouth.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Charlton if they do pull it off.

While they have signed Jayden Stockley, the departure of Chuks Aneke to Birmingham means they are still somewhat short on options in attack.

As a result, it makes sense for them to go after another striker, and Mullin’s record last season does suggest he could help fill the goalscoring void for the Addicks.

Indeed, the step up from League Two to League One could be easier for him to make than going to one of those Championship sides, while the fact he is available on a free transfer ought to help Charlton from a financial perspective as well here.