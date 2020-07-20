Charlton in line for windfall if attacker makes big money move

As per London News Online, Charlton could be set for a cash boost if Karlan Grant leaves Huddersfield Town in the transfer window this summer.

All focus at The Valley is on their final game with Leeds United on Wednesday night as they look to get themselves safe from relegation down to League One.

Certainly, it is going to be tough but if they stay up they will be looking to add to their side where they can in the summer window.

They might be able to do so with funds coming from any Grant move, too, with a sell-on clause put in place when the striker moved to Huddersfield.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

The forward has proven himself more than capable at Championship level this season despite the Terriers struggling and it is perhaps no surprise to see him linked with a move away over the weekend.

The Verdict

Grant is a massively talented player and it makes sense that Charlton put in a sell-on clause with the deal that took him to Huddersfield.

How much they stand to get remains to be seen, but Addicks fans will hope that it is money that can be used to sign players ready for another Championship challenge next year.