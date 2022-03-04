Charlton given positive news over long term injury absentee

Jake Forster-Caskey is set for some u23 minutes as he steps his return at Charlton Athletic from an ACL injury, as per the club’s official website.

The midfielder has had to watch from the sidelines this season as the Addicks have had an up and down campaign in Sky Bet League One.

It’s a shame for him, too, as he was in good form last season with him winning the club’s Player of the Year award, before picking up the injury right at the end of the campaign.

He’s nearing a return to action now, though, with him back in training earlier this week and Johnnie Jackson has also said the plan is for him to feature next week for the u23 side.

He said via London News Online:

“Jake is back in full training.

“Hopefully we’ll look to get him some minutes in the U23s next week and build him up. He’s been training well.

“He has been full contact, he’s back in amongst it.

“It will be great for the lad to get back playing, but also he’s a good player – if we get him back to where he was. Will that happen before the end of the season? Probably unlikely. But it will be great for him to get some games, just to have that confidence to know he’s fit and he’s firing – ready to go for the following season.”

The Verdict

This is positive news for Charlton.

The Addicks have missed Forster-Caskey’s guile and class in the middle of the park, with him possessing brilliant control of the football and great technique.

He’s had some pretty bad luck with injuries over the years and an ACL is always a bad one but, hopefully, he’s not far from a return now.

Charlton will be careful with him, though, as it’s been nearly a year since he played a competitive football match.