Charlton figure reveals Addicks’ transfer window plans

Charlton have already brought in some fresh faces this window and fans of the club will be pleased to hear that there are more on the horizon, as reported by the club’s official website.

The League One side had a shaky start to the season but have managed to steady the ship and are now thinking of a push for the top half of the table and maybe even a top six spot.

To help them do so, they’ve already brought Chuks Aneke back to the side – and according to Steve Gallen, there could be even more on the way before the window closes its doors.

We are now halfway through the winter transfer window and there are increasingly less days to do business – but it looks like Charlton aren’t done and there could be some busy days ahead for the side.

Gallen has revealed that as many as three players could end up coming through the doors with the Addicks – and that would mean business will surely ramp up for them over the next few weeks.

It would be a welcome boost to the team and would certainly aid them in their bid to kick on in the second half of the campaign. The right signings could even have them dreaming of a play-off place which seemed so out of reach right when the campaign began.

Speaking about the club’s transfer business to the club’s official website, Gallen said: “There is a couple more that we’ve been working on, and so I would expect two players before the end of the window if I’m being honest. Potentially one more as well, so fingers crossed we can do it.”

The figure also mentioned that there could be a ‘couple out’ too, namely some of the academy side or some of the younger players who need more regular competitive action.

It means that there is likely to be plenty of deals being done at Charlton over the next few weeks and days.

The Verdict

Charlton have had a rollercoaster of a season so far – and it looks like their transfer window is going to follow a similar vein over the next few weeks.

The good news for Addicks fans is that it looks likely to be largely positive for the club though, with Gallen claiming there will be some more incomings. That is a boost to the side, as the right kind of signings could certainly help them continue to make progress this season.

Who exactly they bring in is unclear, with the side having been linked with several names already this month. Regardless of who they are, it will be good news for Johnnie Jackson, who will have some extra players to turn to if needed in rotation for the rest of the season.

He has worked wonders with the group he has at his disposal so far and now he will have the chance to bring in some more players to help him achieve his goals.