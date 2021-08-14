Charlton fans told what to expect from latest summer signing

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has labelled Charlton Athletic’s latest summer signing Charlie Kirk a “good player” and a “terrific lad”.

The 23-year-old caught the attention of a host of EFL clubs in the summer window but his move to the Addicks was confirmed earlier this week, leaving Crewe for an undisclosed fee.

Kirk played a starring role as the North West club won promotion to League Two in 2019/20 and proved his quality in the third tier last season – scoring six times and adding eight assists.

The Valley faithful will be hoping to see his transfer that form into a Charlton shirt this season and, speaking to London News Online, Artell has revealed what they can expect from the winger.

He said: “The first thing to say is that he certainly goes with my blessing. He’s a great fella, good player – he has been a terrific servant to this football club. And he deserves the opportunity to play wherever he so wishes.

“I often have managers in my office after a game or if I’m in somebody else’s office and [they say] ‘oh, he must be a problem, that Kirk’. He’s the nicest fella you could meet. He’s always trained hard every day.

“Every now and again he’d let himself down with poor body language and people used to jump on that. But he is a terrific lad. He’s had some real tough few days with stuff in his personal life.

“This football club has done really well for him. We’ve nurtured him and developed him. He’s helped us get into League One. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.

“Last year he was disappointed to only score six or seven in League One – he set up another six or seven. The year before he had something like 14 assists and 10 goals in League Two. He’s gone for a transfer fee and that helps this club survive and grow.”

Kirk could be set to make his Addicks debut against Oxford United today, though Nigel Adkins suggested in his pre-match press conference that he’d yet to make a decision over whether to include the summer signing.

The Verdict

Addicks fans will love to hear Kirk’s former boss heaping praise on him after completing his move to the south London club.

Now the player’s left his club, there’s no reason the Crewe manager wouldn’t be completely honest about the 23-year-old, who has developed under his stewardship.

The winger’s production over the last three seasons has been hugely impressive and he showed last term that he’s got the quality to thrive at League One level.

Given Artell’s descriptions of the winger, you feel he should settle well in the Charlton squad and could quickly become a regular fixture in Adkins’ side.

The third tier looks as competitive as ever this term and signings like Kirk could be key to the Addicks’ hopes of promotion.