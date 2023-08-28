Highlights Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has declined the opportunity to speak to Charlton Athletic about their managerial vacancy.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has rejected the chance to speak to Charlton Athletic about their managerial vacancy.

Dean Holden leaves Charlton

After a busy summer transfer window, the Addicks were hoping to push for the play-offs this season, after years of underachieving in the third tier.

However, they have endured a tough start, with a 2-1 loss to Oxford United on Saturday meaning the Londoners have lost four on the bounce since their opening day victory against Leyton Orient.

Fired Charlton boss Dean Holden

Nevertheless, it was still a shock when it was announced on Sunday that Holden had left The Valley, along with backroom team members Danny Senda and Glyn Shimell.

The hierarchy at Charlton are now on the lookout for a new boss, and it had been suggested that Lee Bowyer is in the frame for a return.

But, there are other names in the frame, and Charlton had been keen on speaking to Ferguson, who has proven himself at this level in the past, winning multiple promotions with The Posh.

Darren Ferguson turns down Charlton

Yet, the Scotsman has no interest in leaving his current role, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:32) revealed that Ferguson chose not to enter discussions with Charlton.

“Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has turned down the chance to speak to Charlton Athletic over their vacant managerial post. Charlton had asked Peterborough chair Darragh MacAnthony for permission to speak to Ferguson.”

What does this mean for Charlton?

Firstly, it should be noted that Charlton didn’t offer Ferguson the job, so it’s not as if they had identified him as the main man to take over, which would have been a major blow.

Yet, it’s still a setback, as he is someone the hierarchy wanted to speak to, and you can understand why they were keen on the former Preston chief. He is proven at this level, and the main aim for Charlton is about winning promotion, so it makes sense that they’re after a manager who has experience of doing just that.

Clearly though, there will be many other names under discussion, and this is just the start of the process, so the club will just move on to the other candidates.

Who will be the next Charlton manager?

All the fans will have their own opinions on who should replace Holden, but the main priority for the club is to get the right man. Things have been turbulent at The Valley for some time now, and they need to get a head coach that can lead a new, successful era for the club.

Of course, with the new season having started, they ideally need a quick appointment, and it will be interesting to see who does land the job.

Despite the issues over the years, it’s still a very attractive job, and people will look at the squad and feel that it’s capable of challenging for the top six, even after a slow start.

Charlton are back in action this weekend when they host Fleetwood Town.