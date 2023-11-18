Charlton Athletic are into their fourth season outside the Championship.

Fans of the club would love to see the return of Premier League football that The Valley would host regularly in the early 2000s but that must seem a long way away now.

The club must work their way out of League One and the Championship first, of course. To do this, they must have a squad capable, but that means that other players must be let go.

With a number of players' contracts set to expire in the summer of 2024, Football League World examines whether the club should extend their deal or let the individual go to strengthen that position.

Michael Hector

Michael Hector joined in January 2023 and signed an extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023–24 campaign.

Hector has been a key player, featuring 33 times, and the club would be foolish not to extend the contract past the summer of 2024.

George Dobson

The club captain has been integral since joining in July 2021.

George Dobson has played 113 games for Charlton across two and a half seasons, displaying the importance he has at The Valley, and so his contract should be extended.

Sam Walker

Sam Walker’s contract expires in January 2024, having only been signed on a short-term deal.

He has only played once for the club, so the Addicks would be wise to allow him to leave for nothing at the end of his contract.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Since joining the London club from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2021, Corey Blackett-Taylor has been a huge creative force.

When fit, he's been one of the most exciting players in the division and the South London club will likely do all they can to try and keep him but interest is expected.

Terell Thomas

Defender Terell Thomas has been a key feature of this campaign for the South London club so it would make sense to keep him around beyond the end of his current deal.

The 31-year-old's versatility and EFL experience have proven really useful during his time with Charlton so far.

Richard Chin

The academy graduate has struggled to play regularly in the Charlton side since joining the senior setup in the 2022–23 season.

The club may rate the 21-year-old for the future, and if he can impress in training or out on loan, then a new deal should be there for the midfielder.

Lucas Ness

Young defender Lucas Ness has started to break through into the senior side at The Valley in recent seasons.

Charlton should ensure the 21-year-old, who is still learning his trade but looks a bright prospect, does not leave for nothing and extend his deal.

Daniel Kanu

18-year-old Daniel Kanu has 22 appearances and four goals to his name already.

The young forward has been sent on loan to Southend United for the season but has been rightfully offered a new deal, according to South London Press.