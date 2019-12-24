Charlton duo set to leave in January

Charlton Athletic pair Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko are seemingly set to see their respective loan spells cut short in January, with both players having experienced their fair share of fitness issues in recent weeks.

According to London News Online, both Kayal and Leko could be set for early returns to Brighton and West Bromwich Albion respectively after both players suffered recent fitness blows that are expected to keep them on the treatment table for the foreseeable future.

Leko has made more of an impact than his teammate for the Addicks, apperaning on 21 occasions for the south London club, scoring five and assisting four in the process.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Charlton goalscorer from the past 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who was Charlton's top goalscorer in the 2018/2019 season? Lyle Taylor Joe Aribo Igor Vetokele Karlan Grant

Where as Kayal on the other hand has really suffered from a lack of fitness this campaign, making a total of just six Championship appearances, with most of his spell having been spent with the club’s medical department.

Both players are seemingly facing an uncertain future ahead of what is expected to be a particularly busy January transfer window for Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict

This will be viewed from both a positive and negative perspective by Bowyer, with both players having been valued members of the squad for much of the first half of the campaign.

However on the other hand the former Leeds United man will surely view this as a blessing in disguise as the potential departure of both loanees will free up two loan spots for the Addicks boss to utilise in the upcoming transfer window.

Charlton are likely to be busy in January, with Bowyer surely keen to explore all avenues as he looks to address the club’s ongoing injury crisis.

With two loan spots potentially being freed up, the Addicks boss could potentially look to negotiate some further temporary deals for players over the coming weeks as he seeks to supplement his existing options.