Charlton deliver Chuks Aneke update following Sheffield Wednesday transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Chuks Aneke could be dealt a blow as Charlton Athletic have confirmed that a new contract is on the table.

YorkshireLive revealed that the 27-year-old striker is a transfer target for the Owls as they look set to rebuild their squad for a League One promotion push next season.

Wednesday look thin on the ground going forward into next season and Aneke could be the man that Darren Moore builds around – but he will have to hope that the former Arsenal man is seeking a fresh challenge and turns down Charlton’s fresh advances.

Aneke scored 15 goals for the Addicks in League One this season as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place, and that was in 38 appearances – that was despite starting just 10 of those games.

His lack of starts comes from long-term fitness concerns, which former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer referenced earlier in the season.

Adkins will no doubt be hopeful of keeping Aneke around with the potential to use him from the start more often next season, but with Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers both circling in a potential move for the player, Charlton face a battle to keep him.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Charlton Athletic – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 1. Ezri Konza Scored Never scored

The Verdict

It’s a no-brainer for Charlton to try and bring Aneke back for next season – despite not starting in many of his 38 appearances.

There is obviously some kind of fitness issue still lingering in the striker for him to start so little, and whether that can be ironed out before the start of the new season remains to be seen.

15 goals though for the little time he spent on the pitch in League One last season is impressive and it’s no surprise that other teams have taken notice.

If Wednesday really are considering a move though, they can’t rely on him to be their number one striker – they will need options of a similar quality to Aneke because he clearly can’t be trusted to play 90 minutes right now.