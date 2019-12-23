Charlton defender makes honest admission following QPR draw

Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr has admitted his last minute equaliser against QPR spared him from criticism.

The Senegalese international secured an unlikely point for the Addicks at Loftus Road, on what was his 100th appearance for the South London club.

Sarr latched on to Dillon Phillips’ long pass up field, striking the ball past Joe Lumley’s near post to snatch a vital point for Charlton in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The goal from the 26-year-old centre-half made up for an earlier error that led to the first goal of the game for QPR, as he enabled Geoff Cameron to slot home from close range in the sixth minute.

When asked about the mistake he made, Sarr was understandably apologetic.

“I should have cleared it better,” he said to London News Online.

However, Sarr felt relieved to score the equaliser for the Addicks, in what could prove to be an important point for the club come the end of the season.

“I’m happy that I scored this goal. It’s always good to score, especially in front of more than 2,000 Charlton fans. That was a great feeling,” Sarr said.

“To play 100 games for a club, I think you should be proud. I am very proud of this. Now I want even more, I’m looking forward to the rest.”

Charlton’s winless run was stretched to 11 games in the Championship, but despite that, there were positives to take from the game for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Lyle Taylor played the full ninety minutes for Charlton, and was back on the scoresheet, finding the net in the 56th minute, with youngster Albie Morgan providing the assist.

Addicks through the decade: How much can you remember from Charlton’s 2016/17 season?

1 of 15 What position did Charlton finish in the league in the 2016/2017 season? 11th 13th 15th 17th

The Verdict

It was fitting that Sarr contributed with a goal on his 100th appearance for Charlton, and even better that it was in stoppage time – as the Addicks have conceded in the last minute in their recent matches against Hull and Huddersfield.

However, the 26-year-old has to work hard to cut the errors out of this game, as it is not the first time this season he has gifted another side a goal.