Charlton decision made by Sandgaard in March is proving a masterstroke: Opinion

Charlton Athletic’s League One play-off hopes have had new life breathed into them in recent weeks and that is largely down to Nigel Adkins arriving with his relentless positivity.

The Addicks had had an up and down season under Lee Bowyer but, towards the end of his tenure, things were starting to get stilted and, in truth, negative.

He dug out his players a few times to try and spark a reaction whilst Charlton fans wanted to see more offensive line-ups being named than what were.

Indeed, these calls for forward-thinking, front-foot football were evidently heard by owner Thomas Sandgaard who, after Lee Bowyer handed in his resignation, swiftly moved for a man he had admired from afar for a while by all accounts; Nigel Adkins.

Adkins, of course, is well known for his social media posts that exude positivity but that can only get you so far – you still need results on the pitch.

The aim for Sandgaard, then, was that this complete change in approach that Adkins would bring would revitalise the team and it seems to have done just that.

Charlton look freer, with a 4-3-3 seeing the likes of Ian Maatsen using his offensive qualities further forwards whilst in midfield there is a preference for forward-thinking players more than just two holding – something we saw a lot under Bowyer.

The League One play-off race is reaching its crescendo and Adkins is calling a rather happy tune at The Valley right now – you cannot rule them out from a top-six spot at all.