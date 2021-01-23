Charlton could sanction 28-year-old’s departure this month

Charlton Athletic will listen to offers for striker Omar Bogle this month, a report from London News Online has claimed.

Bogle only joined the Addicks as a free agent in the summer transfer window, following his release from Dutch side ADO Den Haag at the end of last season.

Since then, Bogle has struggled to make much of an impact at The Valley, scoring just two goals in 17 league appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side during the course of the campaign so far.

Now it seems as though Bogle could be on the move once again, should interest emerge in the striker in what remains of the January transfer window.

According to this latest report, Charlton are open to offers for Bogle this month, meaning the striker’s time with the club could be a very short one indeed.

It is thought that the arrival of Jayden Stockley on loan from Preston this week has pushed Bogle further down the attacking pecking order at The Valley, prompting Charlton to take this stance over the 28-year-old.

Bogle only signed a one-year deal with Charlton last summer, meaning he will be out of contract at The Valley at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a sensible stance for Charlton to take with regards to Bogle.

The striker has struggled to really make an impact during his time at The Valley, and with Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington, Ronnie Schwartz and now Stockley on the books, they do seem to have enough firepower to cope with Bogle’s departure.

Indeed, given the striker’s contract situation at the club, this could also be their only chance to secure a fee for the striker, meaning a deal such as this could make sense from a financial perspective as well.