Charlton confirm player contract agreement

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Jake Forster-Caskey will be staying at the club for at least another season on their official Twitter account.

The Addicks are heading back to League One after one season in the Championship and will be looking to bounce back as quickly as possible.

Clearly, there is work to do on and off the field in order to do that, but at least they are beginning to make some headway with the current squad.

Forster-Caskey is in it for the next season, then, and the club confirmed as such on social media earlier on Wednesday afternoon:

📰 Jake Forster-Caskey has taken up the option of a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2021 👏 👉https://t.co/0nZ1woyPZq #cafc pic.twitter.com/71XeX7mJht — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 29, 2020

A technically sound player, if he can stay fit next season he could have a real part to play next year for the Addicks.

With Josh Cullen’s loan ending and it uncertain where he will be next year, midfield options are going to be needed next season and Forster-Caskey is absolutely one that could provide the Addicks with some class.

The Verdict

Fans will be delighted to see someone committing to the club in these most testing of times for the men from The Valley.

Forster-Caskey has always come across as a class act on and off of the field and if he can keep fit he could be an important player next season in League One.