Charlton close on 28-year-old transfer, deal could be done by end of week

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of attacker Conor Washington and the deal could be done as early as today, according to the Daily Record.

The busy forward is currently on the books at Hearts but could not help them avoid the drop from the Scottish Premiership – though that is contentious given how the season ended north of the border.

Even so, they’re in the Championship and are comfortable with letting Washington go as the report reveals he is one of the club’s higher earners.

It appears, then, his next club is going to be back in England with Charlton poised to sign him on a two-year deal in the near future.

He’s a player that knows the EFL, of course, having spent time at Peterborough and QPR amongst others in his career.

The Verdict

Charlton are planning for life back in League One and fans will be pleased to see some signings coming in despite what is going on away from the pitch.

Washington, they will hope, will look to share the goal-scoring burden at the club with that perhaps the reason why they ended up going down last season.

Let’s see how he gets on, then, with this deal now looking particularly likely.