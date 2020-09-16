Charlton boss reveals transfer decision concerning player with previous links to Cardiff, Derby and Norwich

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that the Addicks have rejected a bid from a Championship club for striker Macauley Bonne.

After joining from Leyton Orient last summer, the 24-year-old became a key man for the Addicks last term – scoring 11 Championship goals in his debut season at the south London club.

Bonne looks set to play an integral role again in the 2020/21 campaign, having taken over the number nine shirt and started all three of their games so far.

However, it appears the striker is not short of suitors as Bowyer revealed to journalist Paul Brown after last night’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham United that a Championship club have had a bid turned down for him.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Norwich City, Cardiff City, Fulham, Burnley, and Derby County were targeting the Charlton marksman as they look to add some extra firepower for the season ahead.

The last nine months have been very difficult for the Addicks both off and on the pitch, with an ugly boardroom dispute, an EFL investigation, a failed takeover, and, of course, relegation to League One.

They lost star striker Lyle Taylor ahead of last season’s run-in but it appears, for the time being, Bonne is going nowhere.

The Verdict

This update will likely prove both concerning and pleasing for Charlton fans.

Bonne looks set to play a key role this season and Bowyer will need him to score goals if he is to have success with what remains quite a depleted squad.

The action that Charlton have taken over the 24-year-old’s potential transfer indicates that the Addicks are trying their best to hold onto him.

However, clearly there is interest and they may have to fend off a few more bids.