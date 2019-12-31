Charlton boss provides latest update on Macauley Bonne’s injury problem

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has provided an update on Macauley Bonne’s injury which he suffered during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Derby County on Monday evening.

Bonne started in attack for the Addicks at Pride Park as they targeted their second consecutive victory, but the striker was replaced by Lyle Taylor at half-time after sustaining a hamstring injury during the opening period.

The 24-year-old left the action with his side trailing 1-0 courtesy of Jason Knight’s first-half effort, and the 18-year-old then doubled the Rams’ lead in the second period before Taylor’s late consolation goal from the spot.

The result now leaves Charlton sitting 19th in the Championship table as they failed to follow up their 3-2 win over Bristol City, and Bowyer has now provided an update on his side’s latest injury concern in Bonne’s hamstring.

“I don’t know how long [Bonne will be out for] but it will be a few weeks,” Bowyer told BBC reporter Louis Mendez.

Bonne has made an impressive start to life at The Valley by netting eight goals in his 18 appearances since his move from Leyton Orient, with the forward having adequately filled the void left by Taylor’s injury earlier this season.

The Verdict

Charlton have been on the end of some rotten luck with regard to injuries this campaign, and this is now another blow that Bowyer will need to contend with over the next month or so.

Bowyer will be helped by the fact that Taylor is nearing his full injury return after making a number of substitute appearances, but the Addicks boss would have surely been planning to deploy the duo as a partnership soon.

However, Bonne must now instead join Charlton’s ever-growing injury list as they aim to steer clear of a relegation battle, and Bowyer will surely be seriously pushing for some January additions given his side’s injuries.