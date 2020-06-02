Charlton boss Lee Bowyer reveals attempts to solve Lyle Taylor situation

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has claimed that he understands Lyle Taylor’s decision not to play any further part if the 2019/20 Championship season returns and has revealed his recent attempts to persuade the striker to change his mind.

The 30-year-old has been a key man for the Addicks since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2018, having fired them to promotion last season and grabbed some vital goals this term.

Charlton will face a relegation battle if the Championship does indeed restart on the 20th of June but it appears they will be without their talismanic striker.

It was revealed yesterday that Taylor, who is out-of-contract at the end of June, is one of three players to have told Bowyer they will not play for the Addicks if the season does resume.

It is understood the 30-year-old is concerned about picking up an injury and ruining his chances of a “life-changing move” this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bowyer claimed that he understands Taylor’s stance but indicated that he had tried to solve the situation over the weekend.

He said: “I went back to Lyle on the weekend and said ‘cmon can I persuade ya?’ but it didn’t happen.

“He said ‘look I just can’t take the risk’. I understand, he’s got an opportunity to go and earn life-changing money for him and his family.

“He’s done really well for this club. He’s helped us get into the Championship. He’s helped us with his goals this season have an opportunity to stay in the Championship.

“So people will be disappointed but it is a situation that we can’t control, unfortunately. ”

Charlton are 22nd in the Championship as things stand – one place and two points away from safety with nine games remaining.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Bowyer provide further details on the situation and you have to give him credit for the way he is approaching it.

You really have to feel for Charlton fans, who have been through so much over the last few months with the off-field issues facing the club and now look set to lose their talismanic striker for the run-in.

In some ways Taylor’s stance is understandable but you can’t help but think he is leaving his teammates out to dry here.

Bowyer does have some other good options available to him, such as Macauley Bonne and Chuks Aneke, but no one of the quality of Taylor. This is a real blow for their hopes of survival.