Charlton boss Lee Bowyer provides injury update ahead of Hull City clash

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that there are a few injury niggles but that he may have a full-strength squad heading into their relegation scrap with Hull City on Saturday.

The Championship is set to get back underway after a delay of more than three months on the weekend and it looks as though the Addicks first game back could be a crucial one.

Bowyer’s men are 22nd as things stand but would leapfrog Hull and move out of the relegation zone with a win on Saturday.

In an interview on the club website, the Charlton boss has provided an injury update ahead of the meeting at the KCOM Stadium.

He said: “Taking into account how hard we’ve had to push them in such a short space of time. We have got a couple of niggled injuries but I’m guessing every team up and down the country have got that.

“When you look at the Bundesliga when they have gone back playing, it is natural people will get injured because of the length of time that we have got to get them match fit is just not possible.

“So we’ve got a couple of niggles but hopefully they won’t be out for too long. We might be going into Hull with a full strength squad, so that’s good.”

The Addicks have struggled with some significant injury issues this season and will be hoping that is something they can avoid in the final nine games of the campaign.

One man they will be without is talismanic striker Lyle Taylor as Bowyer has rejected reports that the 30-year-old had made a U-turn on his decision to play no further part this term.

The Verdict

This is good news for Charlton, who it appears are likely to have a full-strength squad, other than perhaps a few niggles.

It looks set to be an interesting tie, with both sides playing their first competitive game in three months ahead and knowing that a victory could be huge for their hopes of survival.

A victory for the Addicks would take them out of the relegation zone and be a huge confidence boost, particularly as they’re without Taylor.