Charlton boss Bowyer addresses Birmingham City links

Quoted by London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has discussed the links he finds himself in with the Birmingham City job, and has reiterated that his focus remains on the Addicks.

Bowyer has done a fine job in testing circumstances to say the least, and if he can help the men from The Valley achieve safety this year after everything that has happened then he’ll deserve huge credit.

Indeed, it is small wonder that he is getting linked with the vacancy at St Andrew’s given the last few years he has had in charge of Charlton, but he has remained coy in terms of talking about the switch.

He said:

“It is always nice to be recognised for the hard work we are doing.

“I am not surprised to be linked to the Birmingham job because I played there. It is automatic in the circumstances.

“But I am just focusing on Charlton. This is my task. The link will not take away my concentration.

“It is the players who have to do it on the pitch – that is why I’ve said ‘we’ not ‘me’.

“They are the ones who have gone out and done what I have asked of them, day in, day out – not just on match days.

“It is something we have earned the right to – being recognised. That is why our players have gone on, unfortunately, to bigger and better things: Joe Aribo, Karlan Grant, Krystian Bielik, Anfernee Dijksteel. It shows we are doing the right thing – improving players. And they are buying into it.”

The Verdict

Of course, Bowyer is a former Blues player and played with them in the top flight as he came towards the end of his career.

As a manager, too, he seems destined for big things in his career and his time with the Addicks has suggested that he can deal with pretty much anything thrown at him.

He’s focusing on getting them to safety, though, and Charlton fans will be pleased to hear that as they’ll be desperate to see him stay at the club for a long time yet after this campaign.