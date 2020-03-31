Charlton board offer fresh update amid uncertain Addicks period

As if a global pandemic wouldn’t be enough of a situation to have to deal with during this period, Charlton Athletic have managed to find a way to make things even more stressful for their fan-base, in perhaps a manner only they can.

The Addicks thought that the ownership farces had gone with the exit of Roland Duchatelet but, since, there has been in-fighting between Matt Southall and HE Tahnoon Nimer, with both throwing allegations at the other.

In the middle, a football club that doesn’t need any more disharmony and a fan-base rightly concerned over the financial situation of their side, as well as the effect it could have on those working at the club.

However, in perhaps a ray of hope for Addicks fans, the Charlton board – of which Nimer is a part but Southall is not – have had this to say via a club statement on their website:

“We must begin by reiterating that our commitment is to Charlton Athletic. The club is not for sale and the majority shareholder, His Excellency Tahnoon Nimer, is not looking for a buyer. These are tough times for any professional football club and we are 100 percent focussed on seeing Charlton through this difficult period. This will require investment and the first instalment of that investment will come in April.

“The club has submitted documents for EFL approval to demonstrate the source and sufficiency of funds. The club has also submitted documentation for the new directors, Claudiu Florica and Marian Mihail, for the Owners’ and Directors’ Test. The EFL remain supportive and have informed us what remains outstanding. The club will remain in contact with the EFL with the aim of providing the necessary information as required by the League as soon as possible, so we can successfully conclude matters.”

The Verdict

It sounds positive for the Addicks, of course, but there is a long way to go until fans will be content with those running the club.

The narrative seems to be that Nimer and co. do want the best for the club and Southall has been the negative party but, amongst a jungle of legal battles, there seems little be certain on right now.

It’s a positive enough statement, though, and fans will just long to see a bit of certainty actually put into practice for a club that’s been through enough of late.