Charlton attempting late Deadline Day deal for Birmingham man

Charlton Athletic are trying to re-unite with former forward Jonathan Leko on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old joined Birmingham City from West Bromwich Albion last summer, having previously spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Addicks on loan from the Baggies.

When playing for Charlton, Leko scored five times in 21 appearances but his loan was cut short after suffering a serious knee injury in December 2019.

Nigel Adkins though is looking to bring the versatile forward back to The Valley for the 2021-22 campaign having fallen down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s due to the signing of Troy Deeney from Watford.

Charlton haven’t strengthened much at the top end of the pitch this summer, with just Jayden Stockley arriving on a permanent deal following his successful loan from Preston North End and attacking midfielder Elliot Lee also arriving on loan from Luton.

The transfer deadline has now passed but clubs have more time to complete deals if they have submitted paperwork to the EFL if they intend to finalise transfers.

The Verdict

Leko can play as a central striker and out wide so he can cover a number of positions at the top end of the pitch which would help Adkins out.

Charlton perhaps don’t have enough depth up-front so Leko would be a welcome addition if his wages are affordable to the club.

It would be a late, late twist though with it not looking like Charlton were going to add anyone to their attacking ranks until it actually got past the deadline at 11pm.

It is still touch and go as to whether the deal will be concluded but Addicks fans will be excited at the possibility of seeing Leko in the red shirt once again.