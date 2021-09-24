Charlton attacker faces late fitness test ahead of Portsmouth clash

Conor Washington will face a late fitness test ahead of Charlton Athletic’s game with Portsmouth this weekend in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks host Pompey at The Valley on Saturday afternoon, looking to try and get their season kickstarted.

Indeed, Nigel Adkins has come under a fair amount of pressure after the start that he has overseen, and a win against Portsmouth will be the only result that really gets his critics off of his back at least for a little while.

It remains to be seen who features for the Addicks’ XI against Pompey as he looks for that result, then, but Washington faces a late fitness test if he is to be in contention.

As per Charlton’s official website, Washington will be assessed ahead of the game tomorrow having been forced off with an ankle problem in the draw at Gillingham in midweek.

Elsewhere, Ryan Inniss, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ronnie Schwartz will all be missing.

The Verdict

It’s a big game for the Addicks as they look to get their season going.

Both Charlton and Portsmouth should be in the play-off picture at least this season but form has deserted the pair of them in recent weeks.

It’s an important clash for both sides to get some confidence, then, and Charlton in particular need to start inspiring in front of their own fans as it could get toxic if they fall behind early on.

Quiz: Are these 22 Charlton Athletic stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club's highest points total is 102. True False