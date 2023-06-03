Amongst a League One that is full of teams that are punching below their normal weight, Charlton Athletic are a club that perhaps have a case to be considered as a Premier League-sized outfit.

The South Londoners have spent eight years in the division since its inception in 1992 and have had plenty of top flight experience before that, but they find themselves in the third tier of English football currently.

The Addicks have an ardent and passionate fanbase, and quite a few famous faces are known supporters of the club.

Let's take a look at SIX of the most well-known individuals that are known or believed to be among the Athletic fans.

6 Steve Davis

A six-time Snooker world champion, Davis is one of the most recognized names and faces in the sport and is now a pundit on television.

Davis was born in nearby Plumstead but despite being on the board of directors at Leyton Orient in the past, he has been a lifelong Charlton fan.

5 Bjorn Borg

Perhaps an unexpected one considering he hails from Sweden, but his father and grandfather were both Addicks fans and he became one too.

Borg is a former world number one Tennis player and is a six-time winner of the French Open and five-time Wimbledon winner - although he never completed the career slam having lost four US Open finals and never got past round three of the Australian Open.

4 Lee Ryan

Born in Chatham in Kent, not too far from the Addicks' base, Ryan has been an avid Charlton fan for some time including since his heyday in the early 2000's.

Ryan of course is best known for his time in boyband Blue, who had three chart-topping albums and the same amount of singles that ended at the top of the UK charts as well.

3 Jim Davidson

A local man who supports his local team, Davidson is a well-known comedian and TV presenter who hosted shows such as Big Break and The Generation Game.

Davidson has often stirred up controversy with his comedy, and despite being a Charlton fan he was a director at AFC Bournemouth during the 1980's.

2 Dame Kelly Holmes

A double Olympic champion for Great Britain in 2004 in the 800 metres and 1500 metres, Holmes is from the neighbouring county of Kent, and following her wins in Athens, she paraded her Gold medals on the pitch at The Valley at half-time of a 0-0 draw against Southampton.

She hasn't been spotted too many times watching the club, but it's safe to say they hold a spot in her heart.

1 Steve Rider

An iconic face on British sports television, Rider has been the face of shows such as Sportsnight, and Grandstand and has anchored football coverage for ITV, as well as the F1 for the same broadcasters.

Rider is a lifelong fan of the Addicks and was born in nearby Dartford.