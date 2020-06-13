Charlton Athletic’s Tom Lockyer shares positive message ahead of Championship return

Charlton Athletic defender Tom Lockyer is looking ahead to the return of Championship football this weekend.

The 25-year-old has featured 34 times for Charlton this season. Signing from Bristol Rovers in the summer, Lockyer has been a shining light in an otherwise forgetful season for Charlton.

Lee Bowyer’s side are readying themselves for the return to action next weekend, and after a crushing 6-0 defeat to Arsenal last week, the club has been playing inter-squad fixtures.

Lockyer posted this message on Instagram:

In seven seasons with Bristol Rovers, Lockyer established himself as a pacey, ball-playing defender. This season at Charlton, Lockyer has made the step-up with relative ease, albeit playing in a defence that’s conceded 44 times this season.

Charlton though have had bigger problems – their ‘takeover’ at the start of the year has thrust them into headlines ever since, and their mounting injury list is what eventually forced Bowyer’s side into the bottom-three.

Charlton will resume their season against Hull City this weekend. The Tigers sit a place and two points above 22nd-place Charlton, and a win for the Addicks could see them up into Championship safety.

The verdict

Lockyer has proved a keen signing by Bowyer. He’s gone under the radar at times this season, given all the on and off-field controversy that’s beset Charlton this season, but fans were quick to recognise his abilities.

It’s unlikely that he’ll leave should Charlton go down, but it wouldn’t be surprising if some Championship clubs showed an interest in the summer.