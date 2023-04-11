After another underwhelming season, it looks set to be another campaign in League One for Charlton Athletic in 2023/24.

Indeed, the club currently sit 10th in the division, with the likelihood being that it is as high as they could finish this season, with the teams ahead of them holding a healthy gap over the Addicks.

By the time that the 2023/24 campaign comes around in August, though, the club will be hoping to be under new leadership.

There has been an ongoing takeover saga at The Valley since the turn of the year, with no final resolution yet reached.

Here on FLW, we've been taking a look at the latest news regarding the takeover.

As such, below, we've discussed what is known about the takeover so far, and the latest updates on the matter.

What do we know so far about the Charlton Athletic takeover?

The whole takeover saga began in mid-February, with reports suggesting that current owner Thomas Sandgaard pulled out of a deal to sell the club at the last minute.

Indeed, a report from The Athletic has previously claimed that Sandgaard was due to sell a majority stake (90%) of the club to former Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

Sandgaard reportedly pulled out late, though, despite a deposit having been paid.

Then, news broke that US businessman Marc Spiegel was in talks to buy the club, whilst in the background, Methven and his consortium were considering legal action.

As per a statement from two of the club's Fan Advisers, the ongoing legal action between Methven and Sandgaard will not affect the sale of the club, with both parties reportedly having agreed to that.

Of course, any takeover is subject to the EFL's approval and these things can take quite some time.

Indeed, on March 19th, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported that Spiegel's takeover was still ongoing, but about a month away from a decision being made.

Nixon claimed that insiders at the club believe the deal would be done by the second half of April.

What is the latest news on Charlton Athletic's takeover?

Unfortunately for Charlton Athletic supporters, there has been no real updates on the situation since that Alan Nixon report.

Whilst on the one hand, that could seem alarming, if you want to put on a positive spin, it could be viewed as a good thing.

We are not yet in the second half of April when it was reported a deal would be done by, and the silence over the deal could mean that work is simply ongoing to get it across the line, with no major hiccups occurring.

One way or the other, Charlton fans will want and hope for clarity on the matter in the coming weeks, and ideally, before the end of the League One season.