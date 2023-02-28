Charlton Athletic’s takeover situation: What is the latest news on the matter?

Charlie Methven and his consortium were turned down by current Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard in their quest to complete a takeover of the Addicks, a Patreon report from Alan Nixon has confirmed.

The same journalist has claimed that the two parties could be set for a bitter dispute, with Methven’s team claiming that they had put down a deposit to try and put themselves in pole position to secure a deal for the club.

But Nixon’s sources at The Valley have stated that much of this money, believed to be in the region of £300,000, was used to pay wages and expenses and was also utilised for hotel stays when the consortium were trying to negotiate an agreement with Sandgaard.

A new potential owner has put himself in the frame since then, with The Athletic reporting that Sandgaard was in talks with US businessman Marc Spiegel earlier this month.

Spiegel was believed to have been prepared to offer a better deal than Methven who was thought to be close to an £8.5m agreement to take control of 90% of the club before the Addicks’ current owner pulled the plug, with the ex-Sunderland shareholder failing to get his deal over the line.

Why did this deal collapse though? According to Sky Sports, Sandgaard told the local media that Methven’s consortium failed to comply with some of his terms and with that, the former pulled out at the last minute with the takeover scheduled to have been completed earlier this month.

If an agreement does materialise with Spiegel, The Athletic believes that this could result in legal action from Methven who had publicly made this threat, a possible off-field incident that Sandgaard will be keen to avoid.

The latter has since confirmed that legal action hasn’t been taken yet, though the ex-Black Cats co-owner is keen to receive his deposit back plus compensation on top.

Something else that won’t please Methven is the fact Football Insider reported on February 13th that there were several parties in the race to try and seal a deal, with the finance director of an EFL club believed to be firmly involved in one group’s potential takeover bid.

For now though, it seems to be business as usual in the English capital with the club recently appointing new CEO Peter Storrie. A technical director, chief operating officer and finance director were also appointed back in December, though they have since left their positions.

One sign that Sandgaard won’t leave the club to rot has emerged in recent days, with manager Dean Holden in talks with the owner regarding a new contract.

That being said, many Charlton supporters are keen to see a new shareholder(s) in place with the club failing to make meaningful progress in their quest to get back to the Championship.