US businessman Marc Spiegel is still interested in buying Charlton Athletic but a sale isn't imminent, according to yesterday's update from Alan Nixon.

The Addicks have been the subject of takeover speculation for some time now, with Charlie Methven and his team previously looking as though they were going to complete a deal to take control of 90% of the club.

However, current owner Thomas Sandgaard pulled out of that deal at the last minute and that created more uncertainty at The Valley, though a sale could potentially be possible in the coming months with Spiegel reportedly retaining his interest in the League One side.

But any person hoping an agreement can be wrapped up quickly look set to be disappointed, with Sandgaard allowing Spiegel and his team to do their due diligence.

That isn't expected to be completed until "the second half of April" and with that in mind, a sale may not be sealed by the end of this term with Spiegel needing to have his deal sanctioned by the EFL before he can officially take control of the third-tier outfit.

Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover saga at Sheffield United goes to show how long it could take for the US businessman to receive the all-clear - so Charlton supporters could be in limbo for some time before they know which direction their club is heading in.

It's currently unclear what Spiegel's stance is on current manager Dean Holden - but the ex-Bristol City boss put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this month to extend his stay in the English capital until the summer of 2026.

That provides the Addicks with some certainty on the pitch, though it remains to be seen whether there can be stability off it with Methven previously threatening legal action against Sandgaard after the latter pulled the plug on their deal.

It doesn't seem as though the former Sunderland key figure will follow through on that threat considering how much time has passed since it was made - but he is keen to receive his deposit back and some compensation on top of that as well - although it remains to be seen whether any compensation was paid out.

Journalist Nixon believes the "deposit" put down was around £300,000 - but insiders at The Valley have claimed that some of that cash was spent on wages, expenses and hotel stays when Methven's team were attempting to get a deal over the line.

That could put the two parties on a collision course - but Sandgaard may be focusing more on Spiegel now after giving the latter plenty of time to judge whether this would be a viable move for himself.