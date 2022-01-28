Charlton Athletic’s stance regarding potential Middlesbrough transfer becomes apparent

Charlton Athletic have pulled out of a deal for Marcus Browne after deep consideration and will focus on other targets.

The South London Press confirmed this morning that the 24-year-old will not be heading to SE7 despite reportedly undergoing a medical earlier this week.

According to the South London Press: “Charlton closely scrutinised a deal for Browne but eventually decided the switch was not right for them at this point.”

Chuks Aneke, Juan Castillo and Nile John have arrived at The Valley so far this month, with Josh Davison, Charlie Kirk, Nathan Harness and Hady Ghandour all heading out on loan.

The Addicks are six points above the relegation zone and 13 off of the play-offs in the third tier with 19 games left to play, providing a platform for the club to look to build momentum for the 2022/23 campaign.

Browne has shown ability way above League One level in recent years, but due to his injury record since the back end of the 2019/20 season, any deal for the 24-year-old would have had an element of risk to it.

Charlton travel to Portsmouth on Monday evening in pursuit of back-to-back wins in the league, with 18-year-old striker Mason Burstow acting as a figure of hope in the second half of the season.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for Crystal Palace or Millwall?

1 of 28 Alan Pardew Yes No

Something has clearly gone on between the Addicks and Middlesbrough, either the South Londoners have been priced out of a deal or there was a concern around the player’s medical.

With Johnnie Jackson religiously sticking to a 3-5-2 formation since taking the reins in late October, it was difficult to see where Browne would slot in to earn regular game time.

An exit to seek first team opportunities may still be on the cards for Browne this month with the West Ham United academy graduate unlikely to break into Chris Wilder’s plans in Boro’s promotion push.

If the 24-year-old does not depart, then it would appear likely that Charlton have pulled out of a deal due to the player’s medical.