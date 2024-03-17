Highlights Darren Bent (£2.5m): From Charlton to punditry, the former England international ended his career at Derby County.

Luke Young (£3m): Playing over 200 games, Young retired in 2013 and became a consultant for a football agency.

Jason Euell (£4.75m): Charlton's record signing amassed 170 appearances for the Addicks, and now coaches.

Charlton Athletic pulled off some fantastic deals in the transfer market during their Premier League years, many of which still feature in the most expensive moves made by the club today.

The Addicks are now fighting it out in League One, hoping to one day return to their former glory, and would surely relish the opportunity to once again find a gem like some of the names on this list.

Football League World takes a look back at where those deals rank in the all-time Charlton records, and what those players are up to now...

Darren Bent (£2.5m)

Kicking off this list is Darren Bent, who signed for the Addicks in the summer of 2005 from Ipswich Town, in a deal that was reported to be worth an initial £2.5million.

Bent went on to make 79 appearances for Charlton, scoring 37 goals and providing two assists, before making the move to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £16.5million just two years later.

The former England international officially retired in 2019 at the age of 35, having last played at Derby County, and has now moved into the world of punditry. Bent regularly appears on talkSPORT and lists Premier League Productions as another employer in his X bio.

Luke Young (£3m)

Moving the opposite way to Bent six years earlier, Luke Young transferred to the Valley from Spurs in July 2001, for a reported initial fee of £3million.

He remained at Charlton for the next six years, making 207 appearances as part of the defensive unit at the Valley, before moving on to Middlesbrough.

Young retired from football in 2013 after the end of his final playing contract with Queens Park Rangers, having picked up seven England caps throughout his career.

According to an interview posted to fan site Superhotspur, Young's last known career step was as a consultant for football agency InterEuropean.

Gary Rowett (£3.5m)

Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League in 2001/02, as ever with a demotion, a number of their key players left to remain in the league.

One such player was Gary Rowett, who arrived at the Valley in 2002 for a reported fee of £3.5million but made just 13 appearances in total for the Addicks, before being forced into retirement by a knee injury in 2004.

He did return to the field in 2005, turning out for Burton Albion, a club where he would later become assistant manager and then manager in 2012.

His latest job was as manager of Millwall, where he took the hotseat in 2019 and parted company by mutual consent with the club in October 2023.

Souleymane Diawara (£3.7m)

Souleymane Diawara arrived at the Addicks from French side Sochaux in 2006, for a reported fee of £3.7million

The then 27-year-old made just 26 appearances for Charlton, before returning to France to join Bordeaux for an undisclosed fee.

The Senegal international saw out the rest of his career in France, retiring in 2015 after playing for OGC Nice.

Diawara's last publicised movement was his part in an extortion trial in France in 2019, which led to the former Addicks man receiving a three-year prison sentence, with two of those years suspended.

Claus Jensen (£4m)

Denmark international Claus Jensen arrived at the Valley in a deal worth £4million from Bolton Wanderers, and went on to appear 130 times for the Addicks, providing 17 goals and eight assists.

Jensen's playing career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 130 17 8 Bolton Wanderers 97 9 2 Fulham 40 5 4 Lyngby BK 5 3 0

Retiring from his playing career in 2007 after a stint at Fulham, Jensen later went into management, taking charge at Danish second tier side Nykobing FC in 2020, a position he is still in at the time of writing.

Jason Euell (£4.75m)

Topping this list as Charlton's record signing is former Addicks forward Jason Euell.

The former Jamaica international joined the Valley in the summer of 2001 for a reported fee of £4.75million from Wimbledon, coming off the back of a 19-goal season for the Dons.

Euell went on to make 170 appearances for the Addicks, predominately in his initial five-year stint, despite a brief return in 2011, and scored a total of 38 goals for the club.

Following his playing career, Euell embarked on a coaching career which saw him take up his most recent job as first-team coach at Bristol City, but he departed that role towards the end of 2023 following the sacking of manager Nigel Pearson.