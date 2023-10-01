Charlton Athletic have been represented by some incredible footballers in their long history.

Indeed, many remember the legends of the club while those who only played a small part are forgotten by most and even fewer don’t have any recollection of those Addicks one-game wonders.

Football League World brings you five players who only played one game for Charlton and what they went on to achieve following their departure from South London.

Mikel Alonso

Alonso joined Charlton from Tenerife following their relegation to the Segunda Division in June 2011.

Alonso had a good career prior to joining the South London club, having played for Real Sociedad, Bolton Wanderers, and Tenerife.

However, Xabi Alonso’s brother would only feature once in a Football League Trophy game for Charlton against Brentford at the Valley.

The Basque player left the Addicks in July 2012 and would not sign for another club until July 2014, when he joined Real Union.

Alonso would see out his career at the club in a four-year spell. Since his retirement, the Spaniard has moved into coaching and was last employed as assistant manager to his brother Xabi at Real Sociedad B.

Ben Roberts

Roberts signed for Charlton in the summer of 2000 from Middlesbrough, having played in the Premier League for the Teesside club because of an injury to Mark Schwarzer.

The only game he would play for the Addicks was a dead rubber as they faced Fulham in the last game of the 2002/03 season - with the keeper coming on once Dean Kiely had been sent off.

Roberts joined Brighton and Hove Albion following his spell in South London before moving to Ireland to play for Derry City.

Roberts is currently goalkeeping coach at Chelsea, following his retirement in 2010.

Nathan Ashton

A youth graduate from the club, Ashton made his one and only appearance against Carlisle United in the League Cup.

He left the club in August 2007 to join city rivals Fulham, where he would also only play once and feature once for fellow London club Crystal Palace before making the decision to leave the city to allow his career to blossom.

The Englishman would play for multiple clubs throughout England before he retired in 2014 at Tilbury.

The former footballer has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison for firearms offences.

Omar Pouso

Pouso would only spend six months at Charlton and suffer due to a change of manager following his signing from Peñarol, as Ian Dowie was replaced by Alan Pardew.

The Uruguayan international returned to South America to see out his career as he retired at Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in July 2016.

Alex Stavrinou

The Cypriot made his one appearance for the club in the League Cup against Hereford United.

The youth graduate left the club in August 2011, having spent his whole career either at Charlton or on loan to Ebbsfleet or Cambridge United, before signing permanently for Ebbsfleet.

Stavrinou would retire in July 2016 following a spell at semi-professional club Aveley but is now the managing director of Sports 4 Schools.