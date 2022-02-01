Charlton Athletic’s new signing Scott Fraser: What do the stats say? What’s he good at? What could he improve on?

Scott Fraser completed his move from Ipswich Town to Charlton Athletic on Deadline Day to put pen to paper on a three and a half year deal in SE7.

It did not work out for Fraser in the first half of the season in Suffolk for a variety of reasons and he will be hoping to make up for lost time in South London.

The attacking midfielder has made a name for himself in League One since joining Burton Albion from Dundee United in the summer of 2018 and it will be interesting to see where he slots into Johnnie Jackson’s first team plans in the coming months.

What do the stats say?

In looking to pinpoint where it went wrong at Ipswich there are certainly a couple of misleading numbers.

Assists can be one of those, due to the reliance that another player converts the chance created and therefore the finishing capabilities of the team tends to dictate how many assists a player gets.

Fraser registered two assists for Ipswich, both fairly early on in the campaign, however from chances that he created equating to a value of 4.11 expected assists (xA) according to Wyscout.

Suggesting that if the chances he created were converted at an average rate, he would have registered four assists, rather than two.

Which in just 14 starts, would generally be classed as good going from a creative standpoint.

The Scotsman managed 19 shot assists, also as per Wyscout, the expected goals (xG) value of those 19 shots that Fraser assisted are what is added up to reach the value of 4.11 xA.

Averaging 1.33 shot assists per 90 minutes, in what was a struggling Ipswich side at times, is healthier than what you can infer from just looking at the raw number of two assists.

What’s he good at?

Fraser is a very intelligent player, finds space easily without relying on pace and makes good decisions in possession.

Considering the advanced areas he receives the ball, often looking to drift into the half spaces and pick up possession on the half turn to carry the ball forward, so far this season he has achieved a pass accuracy of 85.1%.

Taking into consideration how ambitious he is on the ball and the limited space and time often afforded to the 26-year-old when he receives possession, that is certainly a healthy number.

Unlike some of Charlton’s other midfielders, Fraser is less likely to be seen tracking a player the length of the pitch to make a slide tackle, but instead could be the go to man when possession is regained in looking to unpick an opposition’s defence.

If the club are to compete towards the top end of the table next season, as will be supporters’ expectations, than defences will drop deeper and deeper when they have the ball, increasing the value of a player like Fraser, with the vision and football brain to break the lines and create shooting opportunities.

What could he improve on?

Crossing.

Fraser has posted a crossing accuracy of just 26.3% so far this season.

That may not have been as much of a problem at Ipswich with Macauley Bonne leading the line, but with the likes of Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley at Charlton, and Jackson’s direct methods, those numbers will have to improve.

The aerial prowess of Stockley in particularly has been utilised a lot by the Addicks this season and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

Playing to their strengths involves long passes directed towards the frontman and with Aneke’s January addition that looks set to continue.

If Fraser is to prove his worth ahead of Alex Gilbey, Elliot Lee and Albie Morgan, who arguably possesses the best range of passing at the club, his crossing accuracy will have to improve due to a lack of strikers with the ability to run in the behind, in the exception of Conor Washington, whose contract expires this summer.