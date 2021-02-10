Charlton Athletic’s Erhun Oztumer: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Erhun Oztumer was a late loan exit at Charlton Athletic in the summer window with him linking up with Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

A player well known for his trickery and ability on the ball thanks to his diminutive stature, Gas fans were naturally excited to see what he could do in blue and white.

Indeed, he’s been aiming to help in the south west as Rovers fight to avoid the drop in the third tier and, whilst he only has an assist to his name in the league this season, it’s that creative spark that appears to have not been lost on Rovers fans.

He’s not always managed to have a regular stint in the team, with niggling injuries and a bout of the virus hitting him this season, and that has harmed his consistency, but there have been matches where he has showed his class, making nice passes and picking up good positions on the pitch.

Paul Tisdale, Rovers’ recently sacked manager, in fact, commented in January that he was pleased the player was staying put for the rest of the season on his loan, with Charlton opting against a recall, with him telling Bristol Live:

“Having been at the club for a couple of months now I wanted to get through January and build on what we had. I certainly didn’t want to lose any bona fide first-team players, especially of Oz’s ability during the month, and we’ve managed to do that.

“Let’s see if we can get the best out of him between now and the end of the season.”

Indeed, the general feeling towards him on social media this year has been positive amongst Gas fans too, with them regularly remarking that he makes a real difference to their attacking phases with his creativity and movement.

Certainly, they’ll be hoping he can enjoy a prolonged run in the side to help them in their fight but if he can remains to be seen, and so does whether he has a future at Charlton.

Obviously, there is a talented footballer there but he never really managed to nail down a regular starting spot at Charlton under Lee Bowyer for various reasons – and a lack of a recall perhaps suggests they’re still waiting to see more of what he does at Rovers.

He’ll be aiming to impress in the coming months, then, to both show the Addicks boss he is robust enough to be a part of his side and, of course, continue to repay the faith the Gas support evidently has in him too – he may even be playing for a move there of course.

At the moment, then, the jury might be a little out on the player and his future in SE7 but he has time to convince yet.

Aneke? Williams? – Can you name which Charlton Athletic player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Their first competitive goal of the season? Erhun Oztumer Jonny Williams Omar Bogle Chuks Aneke