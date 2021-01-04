Charlton Athletic’s chances of securing transfer agreement with 21-year-old become clearer

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that he may lose out on bringing Boreham Wood attacker Sorba Thomas to The Valley as rival clubs are circling.

The Addicks had a bid rejected in the previous transfer window for the 21-year-old, who notched five goals and was generally impressive in a number of positions as he helped lead his club into the National League play offs last season.

Thomas started off the current season in the same kind of form, netting three times in 10 appearances from the wing, and he’s quickly becoming the hottest non-league property on the market.

Boreham Wood were happy to do a deal back in October if the price was right, and after a move to Charlton fell through, Thomas was placed on the transfer list by chairman Danny Hunter in a bid to try and get him a move into the Football League.

Whilst they couldn’t get a deal over the line three months ago, Charlton are expected to be back in for him in the January transfer window.

But they may have missed the boat, and Addicks boss Bowyer believes that the list of Thomas’ potential suitors has grown.

“We like him as a player. But from what I understand we’re not the only club that likes him, which doesn’t surprise me – because he is a good, young player,” Bowyer told London News Online.

“He plays for his team and we have to respect that, but I think I can respectfully say that I like him as a player – I like a lot of players!

“He is a young lad who has got some talent.”

The Verdict

Thomas will get a chance to shine against a Football League club this weekend as Boreham Wood host Millwall in round three of the FA Cup.

And a star showing from Thomas against the Lions could increase the interest in him ten-fold, which could push Charlton further down the pecking order in the race for his signature.

On the other hand, Thomas may prefer a move to Bowyer’s side out of anyone due to their long-term interest, the fact that he would not have to relocate and due to Charlton’s lack of wide players, he would no doubt be thrust straight into the starting 11.

We may have to wait for the rest of the month to see how this one plays out as Boreham Wood seek the best deal possible for their star talent.