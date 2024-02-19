Highlights Charlton Athletic's rich history includes successful managers such as Alan Curbishley and Jimmy Seed with significant wins.

Charlton Athletic are a club in dire straits at present but that is not to say that they are a side with a blossoming past - noted by their successes over the past century.

The Addicks are currently flirting with relegation in League One and despite spending money in the January transfer window, only time will tell if they can find their way back up to the top flight in the coming years.

They've had trophy wins in the past, and have been a huge part of Premier League folklore in the 2000s era but beyond the names we currently know who have managed the club, there are some genuine club legends who have racked up hundreds of wins. Football League World takes a look at the nine top managers in their history by total wins.

Charlton Athletic - managers sorted by wins Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Jimmy Seed 729 311 156 262 42.66 Alan Curbishley 720 274 187 259 38.06 Lennie Lawrence 400 122 109 169 30.50 Andy Nelson 280 94 82 104 33.57 Jimmy Trotter 236 92 49 95 38.98 Steve Gritt 206 76 50 80 36.89 Alex McFarlane 198 75 46 76 38.07 Chris Powell 161 66 43 52 40.99 Frank Hill 172 65 33 74 37.79

9 Frank Hill

65 wins

Frank Hill was born in Forfar, Scotland, but enjoyed the bulk of his career south of the border starting when he joined Arsenal in 1932 as a 26-year-old. A decent spell in England saw him pick up three Scotland caps, before going on to manage stalwarts such as Burnley, Preston, Notts County, and Charlton - and he’s remembered fondly for his time at The Valley.

Leading Charlton clear of relegation in 1960-61, he helped them climb the league table and almost won promotion to the top-flight; though he was sacked five years later after repeated failed attempts.

8 Chris Powell

66 wins

Chris Powell will be a name that many recognise on this list. A three-time Addicks player, he made almost 250 league appearances for the club before his retirement in 2010.

Taking charge as manager in 2011 when the club was stranded in League One, Powell failed to achieve a play-off spot that season but slow and steady improvement as well as the signings of the likes of Dale Stephens and Yann Termagant saw Charlton return to the second-tier as champions.

It was almost a back-to-back for the London outfit, though failure to do so alongside unrest saw Powell’s strained relationship with the board come to a head in 2014.

7 Alex McFarlane

75 wins

Alex MacFarlane - known as Sandy - was twice a Charlton manager, with a seven-year spell split either side of a six-month stint at Dundee.

In the first season of his second stint, Sandy won the 1929 Third Division title with the Addicks, before departing for Blackpool in 1932.

6 Steve Gritt

76 wins

Steve Gritt is another name who played for Charlton before stepping into the management team at The Valley. Over 375 league appearances for the club throughout 16 years at the club saw the midfielder embark in a joint-management role with Alan Curbishley in the early 90’s.

And, whilst Curbishley ended up outstaying his stay by going solo, Gritt was part of the team to begin the foundations for Charlton’s future with debuts handed out to the likes of Lee Bowyer, Richard Rufus, and more.

5 Jimmy Trotter

92 wins

Jimmy Trotter was a prolific striker for the likes of Bury and Sheffield Wednesday in his playing career in the 1920s and whilst he had a 23-year gap between playing and management, a 20-year spell at Charlton as a coach concluded with him becoming manager in 1956.

Trotter oversaw arguably one of the wildest wins in English history. With Charlton playing with 10 men and being 5-1 down at home to Huddersfield in 1957, they began an extraordinary comeback which saw them beat the Yorkshire club 7-6 in a wild game - though he wasn’t able to secure promotion.

4 Andy Nelson

94 wins

Andy Nelson was a Football League centre-back for quite some time but found his management career beginning with Gillingham. After three years he quit for Charlton and was an immediate hit at The Valley by winning promotion from the third tier in his first season.

Consecutive top-10 finishes followed, but after two unsuccessful years at the helm, Nelson was sacked in 1980.

3 Lennie Lawrence

122 wins

Lennie Lawrence has also had stints at Bradford, Luton, Grimsby, and Cardiff throughout his career but his nine-year spell at Charlton is where he will be most remembered.

Charlton were dogged with financial constraints upon his move but that didn’t stop Lawrence taking the club up to the top flight in 1986 in outstanding circumstances; and staying at First Division level for four years, he only succumbed to the challenge of top level sides after almost half a decade. A valiant effort.

2 Alan Curbishley

274 wins

A huge jump from Lawrence to Alan Curbishley, the former Addicks boss is arguably the most famous in their history. Joining alongside the aforementioned Gritt in 1991, Curbishley took full control in 1995 and embarked on Charlton's most successful run in their recent history.

Promotion in 1997-98, despite being followed by instant relegation the season after, set the foundations for another second-tier success in 2000; before Charlton embarked on a seven-year stint in the Premier League.

Finishing as high as seventh in 2003-04, fans were in dreamland and, at the very least, couldn’t have imagined the turmoil they find themselves in at present.

That eventually came crashing down with Curbishley announcing he would leave the club in 2006 after a 15-year spell but it’s still not enough to rank him as number one.

1 Jimmy Seed

311 wins

Former England cap Jimmy Seed became Charlton manager in 1933, shortly after he retired from playing and spent 23 years at the helm at The Valley.

In his first three seasons at the club, he won two successive promotions, before finishing second in the top flight behind Manchester City, alongside a third and fourth-placed finish before World War II broke out.

Finally, he won a major trophy in 1947 by beating Burnley 1-0 in the FA Cup final - but things turned sour when the board wouldn’t invest in new players despite huge attendances and success. After the war, Charlton failed to finish above ninth until 1952-52 - before Hill was sacked in September 1956. However, he is remembered fondly and has a stand named after him at The Valley.