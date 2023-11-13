Highlights Ricardo Vaz Te was released from Charlton after 3 months due to his inability to score or make significant contributions in his 12 appearances.

Yohann Thuram struggled as a goalkeeper for the Addicks and his playing time was further marred by rumors of biased team selection.

Piotr Parzyszek's time at Charlton was exceedingly brief, with only a 3-minute substitute appearance before being released from his contract.

Over the years, Charlton Athletic have certainly been busy in the transfer market.

Many of those deals have worked out for the Addicks and the signings are fondly remembered around The Valley for their contributions to the club.

However, there are others who simply did not live up to expectations during their time in Charlton colours, and it is that latter category we are focusing on today.

In order to do that, we've put together a list of eight Charlton Athletic who quite simply flopped during their time at The Valley.

So why not take a look at our selections here, and see if there any that you would remember, or would perhaps, rather forget.

Ricardo Vaz Te

Having previously played in England for the likes of Barnsley and West Ham, Vaz Te joined Charlton in November 2015, on a contract until the summer of 2016.

However, the striker was released after just three months at The Valley in February 2016, having failed to score during 12 appearances for the club in all competitions, also providing just a single assist in that time.

Yohann Thuram

Thuram joined Charlton on loan from Standard Liege in January 2014, but managed just four appearances for the club, with one clean sheet in that time.

Ultimately though, Thuram rarely looked a reliable presence between the posts for the Addicks, while reports that the club's then owner, Roland Duchatelet was instructing he be picked ahead of Ben Hamer are unlikely to have helped his cause.

Piotr Parzyszek

Parzyszek moved to Charlton in January 2014 for an undisclosed fee, after scoring 29 goals in 52 league games for De Graafscap in the Netherlands.

However, the striker made just one, three-minute substitute appearance for the Addicks, and after loan spells in Belgium and Denmark, he was released from his contract at The Valley in February 2016.

Djimi Traore

Traore joined Charlton from Liverpool in the summer of 2006, having won a Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield.

However, the defender was sent off on his debut for the Addicks, and was let go after just half a season at The Valley, having made just 13 appearances for the club.

Simon Francis

Francis joined Charlton in the summer of 2010, signing a two-year contract at The Valley after four years with Southend.

However, the defender struggled to impress while playing for the Addicks, and was loaned and then sold to Bournemouth - where he enjoyed much more success - after just a year at The Valley.

Tahar El Khalej

El Khalej joined Charlton in January 2003 on a short-term deal, having already spent almost three years in English football with Southampton.

However, the midfielder managed just three league appearances for the Addicks before leaving at the end of that season, at which point he returned to his native Morocco to bring an end to his playing career.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink joined Charlton in 2006 with a reputation as one of the Premier League's finest ever strikers from his time with Chelsea, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

However, the Dutchman scored just twice in 25 league games for Charlton over the course of the 2006/07 season as the Addicks were relegated from the top-flight, before being released at the end of that came, at which point he joined Cardiff City for one more season before retiring.

Reza Ghoochannejhad

Signed in January 2014, Ghoochannejhad arrived with a decent scoring record from his time in Dutch and Belgian football.

However, the Iranian international striker failed to replicate that for Charlton, scoring just three goals in 38 league games, before departing following the Addicks' relegation to League One in the summer of 2016.