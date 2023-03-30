Charlton Athletic are floating around League One mid-table this season and, in truth, 2022/23 has been another underwhelming campaign at The Valley.

The Addicks fans are longing for some off-field hope and a team on the pitch that can fire them back into some form of glory in a higher division.

It won't just be the average punter that's longing for that to happen, it'll be Charlton's pool of celebrity supporters, too, with many a famous face pinning their admiration of the Addicks publically.

With that in mind, we take a look at SEVEN famous faces that allegedly support Charlton.

7 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton is an actress that's starred across film and television over the years.

The 37-year-old has featured as Strawberry Fields in James Bond Quantum of Solace in 2008, amongst other roles.

Arterton is also a Charlton Athletic supporter.

6 Alan White

Alan White was Oasis' drummer between 1995 and 2004, rubbing shoulders with the Gallagher brothers.

Whilst Liam and Noel made no secret of their love for Manchester City, White was an avid Charlton supporter.

5 Lee Ryan

Lee Ryan rose to fame in boy band Blue in the early 2000s and has turned a hand to TV in years beyond that, playing a role on Eastenders, as well as participating on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebs Go Dating.

The 39-year-old is another alleged Charlton supporter.

4 Steve Davis

Steve Davis is a retired former Snooker player, who was dominant in the 1980s when he won six world titles and reached eight world championship finals within the space of nine years.

His professional career came to an end in 2016 and he's now turned his hand to commentary on the sport.

Part of his personal life involves supporting Charlton, despite the fact he was once on the board at Leyton Orient.

3 Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins is part of TV's popular double act 'Mel and Sue' , who really rose to fame on the Great British Bake Off.

An actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter and writer, there's no denying the 53-year-old's talents.

To top it all off, she's a Charlton fan as well.

2 Dame Kelly Holmes

Kelly Holmes is an Olympic champion, who won gold in the 800m and 1500m races at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

That was towards the end of a glittering career that saw Holmes compete at three Olympic Games, as well as winning golds at the Commonwealth Games and European competitions.

The image above shows the 52-year-old in a Charlton shirt back in 2004, showing off her pair of Olympic gold medals.

1 Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg is one of Tennis' most famous names. He won 11 Grand Slam titles across his career, including five straight Wimbledon triumphs between 1976 and 1980.

Despite the fact he was born in Stockholm, Sweden, the 66-year-old has often discussed his love of Charlton Athletic.