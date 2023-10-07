Charlton Athletic have had some brilliant players over the years, but who are the best ever to have featured for the club?

Trying to narrow it down is some task when you consider the amount of players that have played for the club over the 100+ years that the Addicks have been in existence, but here at Football League World we thought we'd have a go anyway.

Join us, then, as we count down the seven best-ever players to have featured for Charlton Athletic, and see how many you agree with!

7 Dean Kiely

Kiely was an excellent goalkeeper during his time at the club.

He joined the side in 1999 and was there until 2006, making over 200 league appearances in that time and also helping establish them as a Premier League outfit.

Kiely played for several other clubs in his career, racking up a lot of appearances for the likes of York City and Bury, too, but it was with Charlton we perhaps saw the very best of him.

6 Luke Young

Young earns the distinction of the Charlton player with the most caps for England when at the Addicks.

In his prime years he was a fine full-back that had plenty to offer going both forwards and backwards.

Charlton could not keep hold of him as their fortunes took a turn for the worse but Young went on to have many years in the top flight.

5 Darren Bent

Bent was a top striker and his days at Charlton are still fondly remembered by many connected to the club.

He was in a Charlton side that was perhaps the strongest we've ever seen in SE7, with him scoring goals aplenty in the Premier League.

That form saw him earn moves to the likes of Tottenham and Sunderland, where he again showed his class, as Charlton found themselves gradually falling away from the Premier League.

4 Chris Powell

Powell is a certified Charlton legend and was a top defender in his day.

He flirted with the England set-up during his career and could have perhaps had more caps had he not had some of the best players this country has ever produced defensively speaking up against him for his position.

Nevertheless, he had a fine playing career and is one of the most popular figures in football, not just at Charlton.

3 Stuart Leary

Stuart Leary is the club's record league goal scorer with him racking up over 150 goals in an eleven year period.

Between 1951 and 1962, Leary hit the back of the net 153 times in the league for the Addicks, averaging over 10 goals a season over the course of that period.

Born in South Africa, he also played for QPR and was a talented cricketer as well as a footballer.

2 Derek Hales

Taking all goals into account, though, and Charlton's record goal-scorer is actually Derek Hales, with him striking just shy of 170 times during two respective spells at The Valley.

He scored 72 times between 1973 and 1976 which is a very decent return, before coming back between 1978 and 1985, with him scoring 76 goals to swell his tally further.

He played for the likes of West Ham and Derby but it was at Charlton where he really showed his prowess in front of goal.

1 Sam Bartram

Sam Bartram was a goalkeeper for Charlton and is the club's record-appearance maker with just shy of 600 league appearances totted up for the side.

His time at Charlton was punctuated by the Second World War, and so he could have quite easily added a couple hundred more appearances to that total, such was his incredibly logevity.

He rightly has a statue outside The Valley, with him playing between 1934 and 1956, and we couldn't really have anyone else as our number one.