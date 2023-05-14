Charlton Athletic secured a top half of the table finish in League One.

Dean Holden’s side finished 10th in the standings following a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Sunday.

Charlton Athletic's 5 most expensive signings

The Addicks ended up 15 points adrift of the play-off places as they now turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

Here we look at the club’s five most expensive signings and where they are now…

Gary Rowett

Rowett joined Charlton for a reported fee of £3.5 million in the summer of 2002.

The defender spent two years at the Valley before leaving as a free agent in 2004 after just 13 appearances for the club.

Rowett went into management when his playing days came to an end, coaching at Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City.

The 49-year-old is currently in charge at Millwall.

Souleymane Diawara

The defender signed for Charlton in 2006 for a reported fee of £3.8 million, from French side Sochaux.

After just one season with the club, the Senegal international departed for Bordeaux following relegation to the Championship.

Diawara also went on to play for Marseille and Nice before retiring from football.

The centre-back has remained out of the public eye in the years since, last playing in 2015.

Claus Jensen

Jensen signed for Charlton in a big money move from Bolton Wanderers in a deal worth a reported £4 million.

The Dane made the switch to the Premier League in 2000, competing with the Addicks for four years.

Jensen made over 100 appearances for Charlton before signing for Fulham in 2004 which would end up being his final club before retiring in 2007.

The midfielder moved into coaching, becoming the manager of Danish second tier side Nykobing FC in 2020.

Luke Young

Young signed for Charlton from Tottenham in 2001 for a reported fee worth up to £4 million.

Young played for Charlton until 2007, also ending up at Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and QPR before retiring in 2014.

The 44-year-old is currently enjoying retirement, and has not taken up a further role in the game beyond his playing days.

Jason Euell

Euell signed for Charlton in 2001 from Wimbledon in a record fee worth a reported £4.75 million.

After over 100 appearances with the club over five years, the now 46-year-old signed for Middlesbrough.

Euell went on to play for Southampton, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers before returning to Charlton in 2011.

The forward most recently joined Bristol City’s coaching staff at the start of the 2022/23 season.