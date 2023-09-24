Highlights Charlton Athletic fans hope that their ambitious summer signings will finally bring success on the pitch and end their four-year stint in League One.

Famous fans of Charlton include snooker champion Steve Davis, tennis legend Bjorn Borg, Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, and Oasis drummer Alan White.

Despite being from Sweden, Bjorn Borg supports Charlton due to family ties and even posed with a Charlton shirt in a photo.

Charlton fans will be praying that the 2023/24 League One campaign doesn't turn into yet another false dawn.

The Addicks had an eye-catching summer transfer window by bringing in some big names for the level, and it'll obviously be hoped that their ambition in the market can translate to a long-awaited upturn in fortunes on the pitch itself.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

They've spent the last four straight seasons in League One since making an immediate return from the Championship in 2019/20, and supporters will no doubt long to not only get back to the second-tier of English football, but to also re-consolidate there.

And there's some fans with those dreams that we're sure you're familiar with- but did you know their club loyalties?

From a Tennis champion to a former-Oasis star, they've had their fair share of famous fans and we'll be running you through the four most recognisable faces here...

Steve Davis

Hailing from South-East London, it makes perfect sense that Davis is a devout supporter of the Addicks.

But we all really know him for his snooker success, as he dominated the sport during the 1980's.

There, he held the illustrious world number one ranking for seven straight seasons and reached eight finals in nine years - promptly winning six of those.

Davis was even named as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1988, becoming the first snooker player to do so.

Interestingly, he was once on the board at Leyton Orient, but that hasn't prevented his support for Michael Appleton's side.

Bjorn Borg

Meanwhile, Borg's allegiances will come as much more of a shock.

Of course, he's a Charlton fan, but that'll no doubt be surprising given that he's from Sweden!

A Tennis star of the 1970's, Borg won five straight Championship titles at Wimbledon during his career and to date, Roger Federer is the only player to eclipse that stunning record.

It'll take some beating, that's for sure.

Borg happens to support Charlton due to family ties, and was once even pictured with a shirt!

His smile says it all.

Dame Kelly Holmes

Charlton's fanbase boasts some exceptional sporting figures, and Holmes is no different.

Formerly in the British Army, the Kent native traded the battleground for the running track and became an Olympic champion, scooping gold in both the 800m and 1500m races in Athens' 2004 Olympic Games.

And just like Borg, Holmes has also not shied away from showing off her club colours and she proudly displayed those medals in a Charlton shirt prior to their home fixture against Southampton later that year.

Alan White

Last but not least, White may be the only inclusion on this list to have not excelled in professional sport - but that doesn't make his any less interesting.

Fans of Oasis will be all too familiar with him, as he was the iconic band's lead drummer during their apex between 1994 and 2005.

And while the Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel support Manchester City, White has always been a follower of Charlton.