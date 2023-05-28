Like any club, Charlton Athletic have had their fair share of failures and successes in the transfer market over the last 10 years or so.

The Addicks are now preparing for the opening of the summer transfer window and will be striving to avoid signing any players that may make this kind of lists in years to come.

Who are Charlton Athletic's most underwhelming signings?

Here, we take a look at three of Charlton's most underwhelming signings from the last 10 years and share what they are doing now...

Piotr Parzyszek

Born in Poland but progressing through academy ranks in The Netherlands, Piotr Parzyszek spent time with Vitesse Arnhem before continuing his development at De Graafschap.

Breaking through at first-team level at the Dutch club in 2012, the forward netted an impressive 29 goals in 52 appearances, leading Charlton to secure the services of the attacker in 2014.

Arriving in late January, Parzyszek made just the one appearance in the Championship for the Addicks, which was from the bench in a clash against Birmingham City.

Going on to enjoy a further successful spell with De Graafschap and spend time with Zwolle, Piast Gliwice and Frosinone, he is now at Spanish club Leganes.

Yohann Thuram

Like Parzyszek, Yohann Thuram was also a 2014 signing, with the goalkeeper arriving at The Valley on loan from Standard Liege in 2014.

Going on to make four league appearances in what was a poor stint with the London club, an article surfaced that manager at the time Chris Powell was forced to play the French shot-stopper.

Returning to France in 2016, Thuram has spent time with the likes of Le Havre, Le Mans and Amiens and is now plying his trade for Quevilly-Rouen.

Thuram progressed through various stages of the French youth teams in the early stages career, before switching allegiance to Guadelope.

Where is Christophe Lepoint playing now?

Christophe Lepoint joined the Addicks in January 2015, penning down a two-and-a-half-year deal upon arrival at The Valley.

Joining as an experienced midfielder after spells with the likes of 1860 Munich and Gent, the unimpressive midfielder managed just six appearances and was subsequently sold in that summer.

The midfielder, who is capped by Belgium, whilst he also netted the equaliser on his debut in a 2-1 victory over Bulgaria.

Now 38, Lepoint is still playing and is currently halfway on his two-year deal at RFC Seraing in Belgium's top-flight, appearing 25 times last season.