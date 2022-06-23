Charlton Athletic’s 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

Charlton Athletic suffered a very disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign, winning two, drawing three and losing eight of their first 13 matches.

The Addicks cannot afford to let their promotion hopes be derailed so early on this time around, and the fixture schedule for Ben Garner to prepare for has been released this morning.

The South Londoners’ first six fixtures are as follows: Accrington Stanley away, Derby County at home, Sheffield Wednesday away, Plymouth Argyle at home, Cambridge United at home and Wycombe Wanderers away.

They take on Peterborough United at The Valley on Boxing Day.

Finally, Charlton will end the season with these six matches: Burton Albion at home, Ipswich Town away, Milton Keynes Dons away, Morecambe at home, Port Vale at home and Cheltenham Town away.

Promotion will always be the aim for the Addicks in League One, but it is crucial they get off to a good start in looking to improve on last term’s 13th placed finish.