EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested Charlton Athletic and Wrexham "will be worried" about Harry Cornick's form at Bristol City.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, 29-year-old Cornick is currently on the radar of League One clubs. Both Charlton and Wrexham were named by Witcoop as interested parties as the January transfer window approaches.

Charlton and Wrexham are both currently eyeing up the promotion places in League One, with the Red Dragons sitting inside the automatic promotion spots, and the Addicks just a few points outside the play-offs.

Cornick would arrive with plenty of EFL experience, especially from his time at Luton Town where he achieved back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

It has been a little while since Cornick has been at his best, which will give Wrexham and Charlton something to think about in their pursuit for his signature.

Perhaps a move down to League One will benefit him most.

Carlton Palmer holds out hope for Harry Cornick

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to Football League World following the development involving Cornick and suggested that under the right manager, he could shine again.

He said: "It looks like he could be looking at a return with Nathan Jones at Charlton just two years later. Wrexham have been named as an interested party as they look to continue their promotion push.

"It just hasn't worked out for him at Bristol City and that's just the way it goes. His time has been limited, it happens. You go to a football club, and sometimes your form isn't as good. It doesn't mean you're a bad player, certainly, if he reignites with his former manager who knows what he can do.

"Players experience that when they go to football clubs, it doesn't always work out as you expect.

"At the end of the day, I doubt that they (Charlton and Wrexham) will be worried about his current form, but we'll have to see where he ends up.

"It's been a disappointing move for him, but he'll be looking to get back at either Charlton or Wrexham, who are going well, and hopefully he can get back to scoring goals and doing what he does well."

Harry Cornick's time at Bristol City

The forward arrived at Ashton Gate after a successful five-and-a-half years at Luton Town with a reasonable amount of expectation given his previous performances at Kenilworth Road.

However, his time at Bristol City has not gone as planned as he has been unable to find the goals and assists that he had previously found.

Harry Cornick's Bristol City stats so far (all comps), as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 63 4 2

Over the course of a season and a half, Cornick made 56 Championship appearances and scored just three goals, which is nowhere near the level Bristol City would have wanted from him.

This season has struggled to even make the bench at times and is yet to start a Championship game, so it seems only a matter of time until he departs.