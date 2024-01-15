Highlights Charlton Athletic are reportedly working on a deal to sign goalkeeper Lewis Ward from Swindon Town.

Ward is in his second spell with Swindon, having only rejoined the club in the summer, after previously playing there in the 2021/22 season.

Any move to take the 26-year-old to The Valley is expected to be a permanent one.

Charlton Athletic are working to complete the January signing of Lewis Ward from Swindon Town.

That's according to London News Online reporter Richard Cawley, who says any deal would see the goalkeeper move to The Valley on a permanent basis.

Ward currently in his second Swindon spell

After spells playing in the Football League with clubs such as Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City, Ward first joined Swindon in the summer of 2021.

The goalkeeper then made 17 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign, but departed at the end of his debut campaign with the club.

Ward then joined Sutton United for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022, but was released just a few months later in January last year.

After a period without a club, Ward would then secure a return to football in the summer, when he re-signed for Swindon on a permanent basis.

However, it seems as though the 26-year-old may now be on the move again soon.

Charlton working on deal for Ward

Since his return to The County Ground, Ward has found himself somewhat struggling for game time this season.

Ward has managed a total of just eight appearances across all competitions for Swindon, who have just sacked manager Michael Flynn, following a run of just one win and one draw in their last eight games.

Lewis Ward Swindon Town career (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets 2023/24 8 16 0 2021/22 17 19 5 As of 15 January 2024

That has seen the Robins drop to 15th in the League Two table, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

Now, this latest update has claimed that Charlton are looking to complete a deal to bring Ward to The Valley, on what would be a permanent deal.

The Addicks have endured a challenging run of their own recently, failing to win any of their last ten games in all competitions.

As a result, Michael Appleton's side currently sit 13th in the League One table, 16 points adrift of the play-off places.

A busy January already for Charlton

Ward would be far from the first player to join Charlton during the summer transfer window, if this deal was to be completed.

Midfield duo Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini have already joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham respectively, with Conor Coventry also boosting the options in the centre of the park on a permanent deal from West Ham.

Meanwhile, the Addicks have also brought in a new centre back, with Macaulay Gillesphey arriving on a permanent deal from Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Ward an intriguing target for Charlton

There is an argument that a move to bring Ward to The Valley would be a slightly surprising one for Charlton to make.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer has established himself well as the club's first choice between the posts this season, while in Harry Isted, they have solid cover in that position as well.

With that in mind, you do wonder if this is a position they need to prioritise if there is not going to be a departure, especially given the fact that Ward has not been playing regularly himself for the past few seasons.

As a result, it will be interesting to see what impact this may have on other business Charlton look to do this season, should it be completed, with other positions seemingly in need of strengthening as well.