Highlights Charlton Athletic will face Wigan for their 2024/25 League One opener, without previous top scorer Alfie May.

Manager Nathan Jones faces tough lineup decisions, including choosing among new goalkeeper options.

Charlton's predicted XI includes key players like Greg Docherty, Luke Berry, and potential goalscorer Gassan Ahadme.

Charlton Athletic will travel to Wigan Athletic for the opening day of the 2024/25 League One season on Saturday, and manager Nathan Jones has a few big decisions to make on who to include in the starting line-up.

The Addicks won this fixture 3-2 last season, with Alfie May scoring a brace, although they will be without the striker this time around after he completed a move to Birmingham City during the summer transfer window.

That result was Charlton's first away win of the 2023/24 campaign, and it came at the end of October, so they will be hoping that they can enjoy a better start on the road on Saturday.

Wigan had a good start last season, beating Derby County on the opening day before winning against Northampton Town in their first home game.

Charlton Athletic predicted XI

Jones will have a few key decisions to make when it comes to picking his team for the game against the Latics, particularly at left wing-back and up front.

Let's take a look at how the Addicks' starting XI may look at 5:30pm on Saturday.

GK - Will Mannion

Charlton are in the market for another new goalkeeper, but failed in their attempts to sign Asmir Begovic and Karl Hein this week.

Therefore, Will Mannion is in line to start at The Brick Community Stadium after joining on a free transfer from Cambridge United this summer.

RWB - Kayne Ramsay

Kayne Ramsay joined Charlton from Harrogate Town in January, and after an injury-affected start to life at The Valley, he has impressed during pre-season.

Tennai Watson and Nathan Asiimwe are the other candidates to start at right wing-back, but it would be a surprise if Ramsay isn't given the nod.

CB - Alex Mitchell

Charlton signed Alex Mitchell from Millwall this summer after he impressed during a loan spell at Lincoln City last season, where he was part of the second-best defence in League One.

The 22-year-old is likely to start on the right-hand side of a back three in the first game of the season on Saturday.

CB - Lloyd Jones

Physical defender Lloyd Jones put in some good performances for Charlton during his debut season, and he will be hoping to push on and impress on a consistent basis during the 2024/25 campaign.

He has recently been appointed vice-captain, and is expected to feature at the heart of the Addicks' defence at the weekend.

CB - Macaulay Gillesphey

Macaulay Gillesphey is another player who signed for Charlton in January, joining the club from Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Jones is interested in signing another left-sided centre-back before the end of the transfer window, with former Luton Town man Dan Potts on trial. Gillesphey is currently the only left-footed option, unless Josh Edwards plays in that position, and will probably start against Wigan.

LWB - Josh Edwards

Left wing-back is one of the most difficult positions to predict who will start for Charlton. Thierry Small impressed in that role during the second half of last season, while Josh Edwards signed for the club from Dunfermline Athletic this summer and showed promise during pre-season.

Edwards may be given the opportunity after he started in Charlton's most recent friendly victory against Portsmouth, but it would be no surprise to see Small in the starting line-up either.

DM - Conor Coventry

Charlton signed Conor Coventry from West Ham United in January, and he showed signs of real quality during his first half-season in SE7, especially with his range of passing.

Terry Taylor is Jones' most realistic alternative option to play at the base of midfield, but Coventry is the man expected to start in that role on Saturday.

CM - Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty, who signed for Charlton this summer after leaving Hull City, has been appointed captain ahead of the new season.

The hard-working midfielder has enjoyed success in the third tier before, and will lead the Addicks out at The Brick Community Stadium this weekend.

CM - Luke Berry

Luke Berry is an exciting signing for Charlton, after he played against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City for Luton in the Premier League last season.

Luke Berry's 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances Goals Assists 17 2 1

The highly-rated midfielder knows what it takes to be successful in a Jones team, and it would be a real surprise if he doesn't start this weekend.

ST - Gassan Ahadme

Jones has plenty of options up front, including Gassan Ahadme, who joined the Addicks from Ipswich Town this summer.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal in a Charlton shirt against Portsmouth last week, and could be in line for his competitive debut against Wigan.

ST - Matty Godden

Matty Godden signed for Charlton from Coventry City earlier in the transfer window. He is one player who could replace the goals that will be missing following the departure of May.

The experienced forward is likely to start on Saturday, as long as he has fully recovered from the head injury he sustained against AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton have options off the bench

There are several other Charlton players who could be selected in the starting XI on the opening day. Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell will be hoping that they are given a chance in the starting line-up, although Jones may decide that their pace is going to be more useful from the bench. Karoy Anderson is likely to be called upon in the second half, while Chuks Aneke will also be ready if required later in the game.

It will be interesting to see which players Jones opts for when the teamsheet is revealed an hour before the 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday, as the Addicks look to get off to a good start in League One.