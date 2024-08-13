Highlights Charlton Athletic starts League One strong with an away win, aims for victory over Birmingham City in Carabao Cup.

Manager Nathan Jones emphasises squad readiness and respect for competition in upcoming cup tie.

Potential rotation for Charlton could include key players like Edmonds-Green and Small to maintain quality.

Charlton Athletic started their 2024/25 League One campaign with an impressive away win against Wigan Athletic, and will hope that they can get another good result against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Addicks were resolute defensively during their 1-0 victory over Wigan, but they may need a more complete performance if they are going to beat Birmingham City in midweek. The Blues are searching for their first win of the new season after they drew 1-1 with Reading at St Andrew's on the opening day, and they will be motivated to get a good result at The Valley after an underwhelming display against the Royals.

Charlton were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Newport County in the first round last season, although they did reach the quarter-final the previous campaign, where they were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manager Nathan Jones explained after the win at The Brick Community Stadium that Charlton are only as strong as their 'Monday' group, which is likely to be put to the test on Tuesday night, in an interview with the club's social media team.

"The squad has got to be ready," said Jones.

"We're only as strong as, we call it our Monday group, we're only as strong as that group.

"We want to treat the competition with respect, and I know my owners will want to try and get a cup run, and so they won't want me to take the game lightly in any way, but we've got to trust the players, we've got to make sure that we use all the players, and then be in a good place moving forward."

Charlton set to rotate for cup tie against Birmingham

It sounds as though Jones will make changes to his side for the visit of Birmingham, in a game which gives the Addicks an opportunity to make another statement of intent early in the new season.

Charlton could include the likes of Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tennai Watson, Thierry Small, Luke Berry, Daniel Kanu, and potentially Matty Godden if he is fit, so their rotated team should still have plenty of quality on Tuesday.

If the Addicks can beat the favourites to win League One after winning a tricky away game against Wigan on Saturday, it would send a message to the rest of the league that they could be a real contender for promotion this season.

Alfie May could feature on his return to The Valley

Alfie May opened his account for Birmingham at the weekend in the same way he did for Charlton last season, from the penalty spot. The striker netted the equaliser for the Blues on Saturday, and could make his second competitive appearance for his new club against the Addicks this week, less than two months after he swapped SE7 for the midlands.

Alfie May's 2023/24 stats for Charlton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 50 27 1

If May does play, and Charlton can get through to the next round, it would be another reason to have confidence going forward for the Addicks.

It will certainly not be an easy game for Charlton, but if their rotated side can pick up another win against another good side in the division, it would create belief throughout the squad and build momentum for the rest of the season.