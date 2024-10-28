It was seen as a huge blow for the Addicks when captain and engine room general George Dobson left the Valley for League One new boys Wrexham over the summer.

However, the recent form of Conor Coventry in the Charlton Athletic midfield has been a saving grace, as he's been outstanding of late.

24-year-old Coventry came through the ranks at fellow London outfit West Ham United.

While his first-team opportunities were very limited with the Hammers, his 10 appearances often coming in cup competitions or from the bench, he was a fringe part of their squad that won the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League title.

Related 2 players who could follow Tayo Edun out of Charlton Athletic in January 2025 FLW takes a look at a few players who could potentially leave Charlton Athletic during the upcoming transfer window.

A former Republic of Ireland youth international, Coventry has had loan spells at the likes of Lincoln City, Peterborough United, MK Dons, and Rotherham United between 2020 and 2023, before moving to the Valley permanently at the start of the year, penning a three-and-a-half year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

The London-born man has since gone on to make himself an integral part of Nathan Jones' somewhat inconsistent third-tier side, starting all but two of their League One matches this season to date.

Coventry's form has seen Dobson's absence felt far less

Coventry has been in superb form in the Charlton midfield this season. So much so that former captain Dobson's absence hasn't been felt anywhere close to the degree Athletic supporters feared it might.

The former West Ham man is a skilled all-round operator. Technically strong, and able to pick passes and through balls to get his side on the front foot, Coventry is equally efficient physically, getting round the pitch and winning duels to help his side out of possession.

While it's fair to say he does his best work from deeper areas, and Coventry is yet to score or assist for the Addicks, his passing range is imperative for starting forward movements.

Similar to his predecessor Dobson in that regard, with the former Charlton skipper scoring six times in 144 appearances for the club during his time in South London, the Irishman will be looking to add more goal contributions to his game.

That'll come as he continues to grow into his role, but at present, the likes of Luke Berry, Tyreece Campbell, and Karoy Anderson are benefitting from Coventry's abilities and willingness to do the basics and the hard yards that often go unnoticed, but are paramount to success.

It's the job Dobson, who has started very well himself at his new club, used to do with aplomb for the Londoners, but any concerns Charlton supporters may have had about filling that void has been allayed by the displays of Coventry, who has stepped up, showing a consistency to his personal performances in an otherwise unpredictable Charlton side.

Jones will hope others begin to follow Coventry's lead

Nathan Jones' Charlton side have begun their 2024/25 third-tier campaign in mixed fashion.

Starting with three successive league victories without conceding a goal, the Addicks have won just twice since, losing on four occasions, while drawing their last three matches against Stockport County, Barnsley, and Wrexham respectively.

Charlton's League One results to date (27/10/24) Date Opponent Result (Charlton first) 10/08/24 Wigan Athletic (A) 1-0 17/08/24 Leyton Orient (H) 1-0 24/08/24 Bolton Wanderers (H) 2-0 31/08/24 Reading (A) 0-2 07/09/24 Rotherham United (H) 1-1 14/09/24 Shrewsbury Town (A) 1-0 21/09/24 Blackpool (H) 1-2 28/09/24 Stevenage (A) 0-1 01/10/24 Bristol Rovers (A) 2-3 05/10/24 Birmingham City (H) 1-0 19/10/24 Stockport County (H) 1-1 22/10/24 Barnsley (A) 2-2 26/10/24 Wrexham (H) 2-2

The wins over the likes of Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers, combined with a strong squad full of quality, both offensively and defensively, point to Athletic being a side capable of challenging towards the top, however, as the season progresses.

One thing Jones will be seeking is consistency, both individually and collectively. His Charlton side sit in mid-table at present, but if his side can start firing on a regular basis, they could elevate themselves into genuine promotion hopefuls.

The former Luton Town and Stoke City boss will hope more of his players can follow Coventry's lead in producing week-in-week-out, rather than in the sporadic manner they have so far.

The 24-year-old's reliable presence is the perfect template for his colleagues to look to, and if more of them can do likewise, it could be a memorable campaign for the Addicks.

One thing is certain, however, Coventry has filled the shoes left by Dobson's summer departure, and has looked every bit as outstanding as the former captain in the Valley engine room.